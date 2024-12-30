Some essays are free. Some are for paid subscribers.

Subscribe or upgrade…

Read on my site.

Contents: The Prose Style Series, The Literary Theory Series, The Literary Analysis Series, A Selection of my Other Writing-Related Posts, and Posts from Others Around Substack

The Prose Style Series

The Literary Theory Series

The Literary Analysis Series

A shared reading of All the Pretty Horses that focuses on McCarthy’s style.

A Selection of My Other Fiction-Related Posts

Beauty, the Beast, and the Shining: a Study in Structure — Beauty and the Beast is the platonic ideal of the 3-Act Structure.

The 3-Map World-Building System — a structure for designer more realistic fantasy world maps.

Writer’s Mission: Awesomeness — Visualizing the contract you have with your reader to assure the quality your readers expect.

Don’t know where to start? Try this.

Posts From Others Around Substack

From

, this pose encourages a return to forgotten punctuation, and I love the idea. I’ll be studying this post so I can apply its lessons to my current short story.

From

, this digs into what I refer to as minmalism and maximalism.

Novelist and awesome person

wrote a response to my essay, “To Hell with William Faulkner.”

Author

, with her first book coming out with Simon & Schuster, has begun a series on the writer’s craft. I'm a paid subscriber.

offers models to follow based on Salman Rushdie.

writes CP Edits, and collects his articles much as I have done