Carl Holsoe

Now, let’s discuss: Is Effort Cringe?

"Technique is the test of sincerity." Ezra Pound

The other day, Pablo Báez reached out to me, saying, “I have a question: how do you approach technique? Am I wrong for consciously wanting to implement them, as opposed to letting them come naturally? I saw someone post something about people like that being ‘try-hards’ and not really ‘having IT’. Not that I care, but it did make me wonder.”

I told him that was nonsense. Intentional implementation is learning and growth.

Thanks for coming to my Thad Talk.

Easy Success is a Myth

The machine works hard to make fame look easy. We glorify the destination and overlook the journey, and the reason might be for the purposes of identification with the idol. The more we understand the sacrifice and work it takes to achieve success, the more alienated we feel from it. The star who seemingly stumbled into fame is celebrated because we can imagine that tomorrow, it may be our time to be plucked out of obscurity.

Rebecca Spelman shared a similar thought on Notes recently, talking about how she gets embarrassed promoting her work, as if quality alone will draw an audience. She knows better. She has a marketing degree that tells her otherwise, and yet the myth persists, shaming her for the effort it takes to succeed.

Her Note is also featured the illustration above.

We can play it cool and get nowhere. To become good at something, we have to be willing to be bad at it. To achieve anything, we have to embrace the cringe.

There are many approaches to art. If your approach is to do what comes naturally, I’m not going to argue with you. There are people who are against ever doing a rewrite or edit, believing it perverts the initial artistic vision. I don’t agree, but whatever you do and why-ever you do it, go for it.

What we do is scary, and people need reassurance. Many people find that assurance by believing, and preaching, that their approach is the path to success and no other path works. That’s what so many writing rules boil down to: insecure people convincing themselves that they’re going to make it because they found the secret formula.

There’s no such thing.

Condemning the “try-hard” is an effort at double consolation. The writer is consoled for not making an effort and takes this lack of effort as proof that he has a special quality that those working harder than him lack, therefore assuring him that he is on the path of success.

Listen. Do whatever you want, but don’t tear down others for having their own way.

I’m not here to pick a fight with

, but his recent article fits into this discussion. I have a few issues with it, but I also subscribed to this publication because of it. It’s complicated.

The ploy used by the article is to come out swinging at The Auraist for focusing on literary fiction that’s middlebrow, as opposed to the experimental stuff he reads. I can’t fault him for that. Some within the writing community play a similar game, challenging others to make a name for themselves. I have a soft spot for The Auraist because I won that challenge to prove the existence of the self without circular reasoning, but I’m not here to come running to their defense, either.

Besides, I’m really interested in what experimental fiction Elkins is going to recommend. I’m here for it.

No, the point in question is this:

And so—the last point—if you focus on your writing style you are apt to mistake the effect for the cause. Anger, frustration, skepticism, fetishization: those are feelings that bring style along the way a dinghy might be carried in a flood.

Book recommendations can come from anywhere. I’m interested, yes, but this line is ultimately why I subscribed. It felt like a personal challenge. I had to subscribe.

It’s not personal, of course. He’s an academic who refers to Booker-prize winners as middlebrow literary fiction. I’m a group home manager who writes about line-level prose techniques. The man’s going after George Saunders. I’m just a middle-aged dude with a few genre pieces to his credit and one kick-ass literary story.

But I do want to examine that line of his.

First, I’ve written before about how slippery the notions of style and voice are. No one really agrees on what they mean, and I don’t think he means the study of technique to improve your prose. He’s not shaming us for being students of the craft. When he talks about style, I think he’s referring to those personal rules people use to intentionally differentiate their work.

When William Faulkner said that people who concentrate on their style don’t have much to say, that’s what I think he meant, too. I didn’t know to see it that way when I wrote the tongue-in-cheek essay, To Hell with William Faulkner, but now, I’m pretty sure that was his intent.

Even if they were referring something closer to what we do here, I wouldn’t particularly feel the need to defend our honor.

Elkins says if we focus on our style, we’re likely to mistake the effect for the cause. I think he’s encouraging writers to focus on the feeling that you bring to your work and the feeling your work produces. Those emotions shape a personal style, rather than the other way around.

As he said earlier in the post: There’s writing that is so taxed by rage or anger that “style” is just the rhythm of its throat while it yells.

If that’s what he means, do I agree? I don’t know, yet, but I very much want to see where this is going.

— Thaddeus Thomas

