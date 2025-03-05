Before today’s essay, a request for those interested.

I have a new literary story, the first draft finished just today, and I'm looking for some beta readers to give me their input.

From the Literary Theory series

I’ve been reading “Patty Cake” by

. It’s a Stephen King-like story about a man haunted by a nursery rhyme. The main character is a school principal who must keep his homosexuality closeted for fear of how the parents will react, despite being an a serious relationship with a man who wants the world to know. The suspense is realistic and builds slowly in a way that doesn’t ruin things by moving too fast or revealing too much.

If I were to offer a critique, the first old-hat advice I’d give is trust the reader. One key chapter I’ve read twice because of a forced time gap in my reading, and so an example there is vivid on my mind. A character places an item on an end table, and then we’re told that there are end tables on either side of the sofa. That’s my entire complaint. Not a big deal, but if your character places something on an end table, I’ve already added an end table to the scene. Trust me.

And trusting the reader is one of the hardest lessons I’ve had to learn, because in my drafting process, I’m often discovering the story as I write and capturing the moment’s imagination on the page. It’s not always that way, but when it is, I’m liable to give redundant information.

My other process is the opposite, to guide my imagination by what the words create. The two approaches create very different styles, and this second if far less likely to have that problem; neither process solves another issue I have, however, and that’s taking the “trust the reader” advice too far.

I’d like to talk about it.

Coit Tower Mural, San Francisco, Uncredited workers in employ of the Public Works of Art Project, including Ralph Stackpole, Bernard Zakheim, and faculty and students of the California School of Fine Arts.

Now let’s talk about trust

“Give the reader as much information as possible as soon as possible. To heck with suspense. Readers should have such complete understanding of what is going on, where and why, that they could finish the story themselves, should cockroaches eat the last few pages.” Kurt Vonnegut

I’ve talked about the curse of knowledge before, but it’s the typical human trait of assuming others know the same things you know. In a writer, what it means is that it’s hard to imagine a reader not understanding a story the way you do. Writers think their clues are obvious and their twists are predictable and end up complicating their stories beyond all recognition.

Don’t trust your reader to write your story for you, but do trust them to enjoy your story when you give them the information needed.

My personal experience with this is that I would write my way into understanding a story, and if I thought what I’d written suggested certain things—entire whole scenes, perhaps—then it seemed redundant that those scenes should actually be written. I’ve inspired the foreknowledge in the reader, and that should be enough. Right? Well, obviously not, but that was a logical fallacy of mine, one which I still fight against, even if the battles are smaller now.

Sometimes, Don’t Trust the Reader with the Ending

The Stephen King-adapted movie, The Shawshank Redemption changed the way I view endings. I was (and still often am) a big fan of ambiguous endings, and as the movie drew to a close, I had a feeling that’s where it was headed—and I didn’t want it. This movie required a definite ending, and it gave us one. I was right though about where it was headed, though. The ending on the beach wasn’t a reshoot, but neither was it what director Frank Darabont intended. The corporate suits pushed for a more definitive ending, and as much as I loathe to admit a corporate suit is ever right—they were.

That experience of knowing that’s what the story was going for and sensing it was a mistake affected me deeply. The ambiguous ending was the intelligent option, after all—one of the bogus ideas of my younger mind. No, Thaddeus, ambiguous endings don’t make your work smarter, and although they do spawn lingering debates, those debates miss the point. An ambiguous ending exists as a thematic point, not to leave you guessing over the outcome. Those debates linger, but they don’t go anywhere. I had to leave a Facebook group for Blade Runner because it never offered anything but arguments over whether or not Deckard was a replicant.

Deckard. Deck of cards. Playing the cards you’ve been dealt? I don’t know, maybe the name means nothing. No one has ever made a big enough deal about Anton Chigurh being Ant-on-sugar, so maybe it’s nothing to anyone but me.

Trust Yourself As a Writer

I don’t need to write this section. Right? I’ve inspired the foreknowledge. That’s enough.

No?

Okay.

I recently gave feedback on a story that had a great hook and engrossing drama, and buried within the text, there was even good writing. It simply had to be excavated out of the narrator’s reportage that kept telling us things the narrative was completely capable of showing. In the example line edit I provided, I never once suggested he add anything. He simply need to remove the clutter.

I’m reminded of that quote from the great sculptor who saw the angel within the stone and chipped away everything that wasn’t the angel.

That’s one of the lessons learned from reading. You understand the way successful stories are told and you imitate that pattern.

What kind of reader you are will influence what kind of writer you become, and some of that is beyond our control.

How much do you visualize the story and forget there are words creating those images?

How much do read for the language and its flow and beauty?

How quickly do you read to get through a book and onto the next one because you’ve got to read sixty this month for your TikTok channel?

All those reading styles teach you something—but they don’t teach you the same things.

Do you read slowly, soaking in the language, but have a hard time finishing books?

Do you finish every book even if you hate it?

Your style as a reader will create strengths and weaknesses as a writer. If the language isn’t important in your reading, it will be a weakness in your writing—but that can be overcome.

For many years, any successful storytelling on my part was an accident. I far too often failed to finish a book. I read for other things, and my writing reflected that. The writing itself was good (I’ll come back to that) but it often didn’t go anywhere. I learned story by learning structure—in a broad sense. This was years ago when Syd Field was the only master.

You can learn to improve the language of writing the same way.

I said I’d come back to the point that my writing was good. Well, that was its own problem. I was focused on improving as a storyteller, but I needed to grow as a writer as well. My bag of tricks was shallow, but I was so focused elsewhere, it took me a long time before I learned to expand my technique. I needed to broaden my reading, but I also needed to study technique and theory, as we’re doing here.

Style Breaks All Rules

In one of my series, we’re currently reading Cormac McCarthy’s All the Pretty Horses and discussing his style. Right now, we’re still discussing the first hundred pages.

I doubt you get far in any discussion of McCarthy’s style without wondering about the choices he makes. He could have written many passages smoother than he did. That’s one thing I often hear. As pertains to our current discussion, he often brings us through actions in an unnecessary lineage when we’d have gotten the same idea in one line that suggests it all. He chose another way.

I think for style you can do the opposite as well. Just as McCarthy intentionally says too much, you can intentionally say too little. What’s necessary is having an idea of the impact of your choice and making that impact count.

Too much detail can reveal the character’s focus. He may be fixated on a task to keep his mind off of what’s bothering him, and instead of telling us this, you can follow his mind through the detailed steps. By leaving out too much, a writer can relay dementia, a simple lack of attention, drunkeness, and other causes of confusion.

It becomes something else if your highlight what you’re doing, but if you just do it, and you don’t tell us why, then that’s storytelling through style.

As an example by means of metaphor, I’m made to think of Dumb and Dumber. The movie’s success spawned several rip-offs, such as The Stupids with Tom Arnold. What the imitators got wrong that Dumb and Dumber got right was not pointing out the stupidity. At several points through the movie, we’re made to think one of the two is about to ruin things by pointing out how dumber they’re being, and instead, they dig in deeper, forever missing the point.

Commit to your style as hard as Jeff Daniels and that other guy commited to stupidity, and you’ll have something.

—Thaddeus Thomas

