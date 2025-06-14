Wonderland was not the first image to come to mind. Instead, I pictured the movie, Pan’s Labyrinth by director Guillermo Del Toro. Only, as the little girl descends into the earth, she finds not a fawn but herself. This is the memory Frida Kahlo shares in her illustrated diary.

The published diary includes a facsimile of the original and a translation with commentary.

“I ran with my secret and my joy to the farthest corner of the patio of my house, and always to the same place, under a cedron tree,” she wrote. “I would shout and laugh, amazed to be alone with my great happiness with the very vivid memory of the little girl.”

It’s her joy that astonishes me and holds my imagination—her sharp emotional response rather than the peculiarity of her journey. If I were to meet myself, my response could not possibly be so ecstatic.

The Origin of the Two Fridas

From the Diary of Frida Kahlo

== Memory ==

I must have been six years old

when I had the intense experience of

an imaginary friendship

with a little girl… roughly my own age.

On the window of

my old room,

facing Allende Street,

I used to breathe on one of the top panes.

And with my finger I would draw

a “door”……

Through that “door”

I would come out, in my imagination,

and hurriedly, with immense happiness, I would

cross all the field I

could see until I reached

a dairy store

called PINZÓN… Through

the “O” in PINZÓN I entered

and descended impetuously

to the entrails

of the earth, where

“my imaginary friend”

always waited for me. I don’t

remember her appearance or her

color. But I do remember her

joyfulness — she laughed a lot.

Soundlessly. She was agile,

and danced as if she

were weightless. I

followed her in

every movement and while she

danced, I told her

my secret problems. Which

ones? I can’t remember. But

from my voice she knew all about my

Affairs. When I came

back to the window, I would enter

through the same door I had

drawn on the glass. When?

How long had I been

with “her”? I don’t know. It could

have been a second or thousand of

years… I was happy. I would erase

the “door” with my

hand and it would “disappear.” I ran

with my secret and my

joy to the farthest corner

of the patio of my house, and

always to the same place,

under a cedron

tree. I would shout and

laugh Amazed to be

Alone with my great happiness

with the very vivid memory of

the little girl. It has been 34 years

since I lived that magical

friendship and every time

I remember it it comes alive and

grows more and more inside

my world.

PINZON 1950. Frida Kahlo

LAS

DOS

FRI-

DAS

I Ran with My Secret and My Joy

I must have been six years old.

Frida was diagnosed with polio at age six and was confined to her bed for nine months. It crippled her right leg and left her with a limp.

It has been 34 years since…

While in preparatory school, hoping to study medicine, she was impaled in a horrific bus accident that killed many of the other passengers. Her injuries required over thirty surgeries across her lifetime and turned her life’s calling from medicine to painting.

My paintings carry with them the message of pain. — Frida Kahlo

Frida was famous for her introspection, and when, in her childhood, she climbed down into the bowels of the earth, the little girl she found was herself, something perhaps only adult Frida could recognize. The self she found was full of silent laughter and would dance as Frida told her all her secret problems. When she returned, she brought her secret self’s joy with her.

When we look back at ourselves as children, we’re looking through years of gain and loss, of horror and joy—all the many scarring emotions. All that experience and all its sadness stand on a foundation of innocence and wonder.

The Wounded Deer, 1946

Perhaps, much of what we create is a conversation between those selves. Inside each of us are two Fridas, and only one of them is innocent and full of joy. In that juxtaposition, in that contrast, art is born.

— Thaddeus Thomas

