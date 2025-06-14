The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nick Winney's avatar
Nick Winney
4h

are you making it into a book Thaddeus?? one guaranteed sale here!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Thaddeus Thomas
Shannon W Haynes's avatar
Shannon W Haynes
3h

This is absolutely fascinating. Thank you. I’m so glad I took the time to read it!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Thaddeus Thomas
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thaddeus Thomas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture