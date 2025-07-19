The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Falden's avatar
Eric Falden
2d

As an all-in fantasy writer, let me say: you’re spot on, Thaddeus! We have to be better. Better than ourselves, better than the past, better than the rest.

I’ve often tried to telegraph that (jokes on Notes aside), I am serious about craft. And while I’m not going to tell anyone else what they “ought” to do with their art, I’ve been on record saying that if we want others to take our genre seriously, we ourselves have to take it seriously.

Others can do what they want, but “rule of cool” doesn’t pass muster in a Falden story.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Thaddeus Thomas and others
Mike Duffy's avatar
Mike Duffy
2dEdited

I love the idea Thaddeus. But there is something that nags at me, and I’d love to get your thoughts.

This is a genuine question, but how does this help the masses? If a few authors transcend trad here, how does that help everyone? Bringing the reach here so folks have more of a chance? You will always have whales, you will always have taste makers. Authors move to new platforms and we see audiences shift with them. As it stands, baring any shifts in business from Substack, authors come here for just a different revenue stream and direct engagement. But I admit, I could be wrong.

Someone like me, who is rather new to Substack from a consistency perspective, how does this help me? Some writers will be better than trad here in your scenario, so you will need better editors than they have as well, and if writers groups exist I’m sure I have to apply, network, and prove my worth and I’ll be competing with those people here instead of the current channels. I’m sure those editors that edit for higher profile writers here will cost more here, and perhaps I’m forced to pay it to bump my chances.

The hustle doesn’t change. You might have publication houses here to streamline logistics who will pick writers they like. Who will pick writers recommended by the people they trust. That’s just life, no? So to say it’s just about the art, when people are involved it’s impossible for it to not have a tinge of politics.

Again, I’m not saying I think it’s a bad idea. I love the idea, hell I want to be apart of it, but I have a hard time getting past precedents being set, and those at the top benefiting the most. I just don’t see how it’s different.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
36 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thaddeus Thomas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture