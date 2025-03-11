For the Literary Theory series:

shared Contrapoints video about

just as I was pondering

, which is basically the same movie. There have famously been many versions of

, culminating in the 2007 Final Cut, which I embraced eagerly, but which bothered me increasingly over the years. The sex scene between Deckard and Rachael felt so violent and fueled by hate.

Thus, clearly, Deckard was a vampire who couldn’t decide if he wanted to kill Rachael or take her to the prom.

TwilightBlade RunnerBlade Runner

The point I'm considering is this: I’m interpreting the undertones of the scene based on the problems of society and not the problems faced by the characters. In doing so, have I missed the point?

Let’s discuss—and because this is Literary Salon—I’ll force in prose fiction somehow.

Blade Runner, The Final Cut, 1982/2007

Let’s take care of some business—in 4 parts:

Now let’s talk about sex and violence.

“Blade Runner 2049 Tries to Make a Love Story Out of the First Blade Runner’s Violence” The title of a 2017 Slate Magazine article

The discussion is usually about whether the sex scene was consensual or rape, and that’s what bothered me. Now? I won’t try to argue one way or the other. Instead, I’m putting a pin in that argument. It will be there when we get back. However we interpret the scene on screen, I’m going to give the writers and director credit enough to believe rape was not intended. The actual product we watch matters endlessly more than the intent behind its creation, but for now, the intent relevant.

Why does Deckard act the way he does? At least in part, he’s motivated by hate and disgust.

What is Blade Runner about? It’s sci-fi noir about what it means to be human.

What is Blade Runner’s plot?

Deckard is a retired killer of replicants (artificial humans). He’s dragged back onto the job to hunt down four replicants who have smuggled themselves to earth in order to confront (and kill) their creator. It ends with (SPOILER) the final replicant saving Deckard’s life before sitting down to die. This is the main plot. The romance plot is meant to support the themes of the main plot, either through contrast of comparison. The replicant, Roy Batty, saves Deckard. As a reinforcing/comparison plot, Deckard saves Rachael. Both plots about what it means to be human within the brevity of our existence.

The lingering question about whether Deckard is a replicant is significant because, if he can’t tell whether he’s human or not, how significant is the difference? This could get into an interesting tangent on the nature of memory (as Rachael was given false memories), but that’s not really our focus.

By the nature of his job, Deckard hasn’t allowed himself to consider the possibility of the personhood of those he kills. When he determines that Rachael is a replicant, he asks Eldon Tyrell, “How can it not know what it is?”

The second of the renegade replicants gets the best of Deckard, and Rachel saves his life. They go back to his apartment, and he assures her that if she makes a run to the north, he won’t go after her. He falls asleep and wakes up to Rachael playing piano.

When he attempts to kiss her, she gets up to leave. He stops her. They kiss, and the kiss escalates into the infamous sex scene. If it’s intended to be consensual, was the action just whatever the director thought was hot or was their purpose to each movement?

I said Deckard was motivated by hate and disgust, but that’s conflicting with the softening of his feelings for her. He’s attracted to her and in her debt, and all of this is at odds with everything he’s told himself over the years. If she’s human enough to love, then so were all the others he killed.

The more Deckard falls in love with Rachael, the more he hates himself.

Shoehorned Literary References

The new movie, Mickey 17—based on the book Mickey 7—covers similar themes about what it means to be human. I haven’t seen it yet or read the book, but I have read a book by Mary Shelly called Frankenstein. I doubt you’ve heard of it. I think Shelly must have been familiar with Blade Runner because the themes are similar. Only, for Frankenstein’s artificially created human, there is no love to be found. He does flee to the north, though.

Blade Runner was based on a book set in the futuristic year of 1992. Future readers found that to be a problem so the year was changed to the far-off future of 2021.

(The movie, Blade Runner, was set in 2019.)

The book, Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep, (SPOILERS) has a different subplot with Rachael. Also, Deckard is arrested in the line of duty and accused of being a android with implanted memories. Once he escapes, he has the test run on himself, proving he’s a human. The theme of uncertainty remains. In this Rachael subplot, she sleeps with him to keep him from killing the others, but then admits that she’s slept with many bounty hunters, having been programmed to do so in order to stop the killing. At the end of the book, Deckard finds a toad in the wilderness (real animals are very rare), but it proves to be a robot. The books end with him taking care of it anyway. The book is about what it means to be real, to be human, to have empathy, and to buy really nice and expensive things.

Is Deckard Human?

Yes? No? It doesn’t matter.

What matters is that our humanity, our personhood, is something we assume and never have to prove to ourselves. Once doubted we see how flimsy our grasp on reality is.

I said we could go down a rabbit hole on memory alone, and part of that is there’s little difference between our “real” memories and having memories implanted. We don’t remember events so much as we remember having remembered them before. We create our memories. Yes, they’re based on real events, but they’re nearly as disconnected from those events as Rachael is from Tyrell’s niece.

That’s the thematic answer.

I always clung to the idea that Deckard was a replicant because that was the fun answer, and it made the movie about Deckard realizing he wasn’t human, which strikes at those same themes. However, in writing this, I see that it works better, thematically, if Deckard in a human who’s realizing that his humanity can be easily questioned and that he can find love with an artificially created person.

In the theatrical cut, we even see Deckard and Frankenstein running off together into the frozen north. It’s a beautiful moment.

Thematic Theory

For the writer, the first benefit of theme is narrative cohesion.

I do have to ask if any writers work like Charlie Kaufman in Adaptation and sit down at the keyboard to ask: what are the themes? I’m not saying it’s bad if you do. A good process is whatever gets your best story written. I just want to hear if that’s you.

For me, theme comes out of the writing process. In one sense, story is about creating patterns, and those patterns create themes. You don’t have to agonize about what your themes will be but only look for those interesting story tidbits that you can repeat with variation. That repetition provides meaning.

I think of one writer who explained the symbolism in the story I was beta reading. He had great prose, but if I was beta reading for him all these years later, I would tell him that the meaning he described could exist for no one but him.

He wanted an eddy in the water to carry all this meaning, but for that to happen, the symbol of the eddy had to appear elsewhere in the story. The contexts in which these spirals occurred would assign them meaning.

Repetition creates meaning.

Don’t get me wrong. There are other ways, but in general, they’re all shortcuts that depend on the reader carrying patterns from literature or from life into the reading. These stock symbols generally come with preassigned meanings, but to build something organically from within your story, you’re going to need repetition.

If that repetition has an arc, now you’re looking at a theme. If that repetition presents a singular idea across variations, you have a theme: a child is lost in a department store, and when his parents find him, not realizing the trauma he’s been through, they announce they’re getting divorced; flash forward fifteen years—he rides with a friend to a college party but his friend ditches him to be with a girl; he’s at the party freaking out, but a girl calms him down and promises to drive him home; together, they find love, but he can’t shake the idea that she’ll leave him. That’s a theme of abandonment, and in this case, it’s a pattern in the character’s life that has shaped who he is and not in a good way. He’ll have to overcome his fear of abandonment in order to have his happily ever after.

Indulgent Rant

So often, when we’re taught a concept, people feel the need to dumb down its application. Every story requires a theme, they say: even if it’s just good vs. evil.

That is such nonsense. You’d have to look really hard to find a story whose only theme was good vs. evil. Teaching opens our perspectives, and statements like that shut it down again.

I suspect the teachers who say such things disrespect genre fiction and see it all as good vs. evil escapism. (I hate the word escapism, too.)

I love good writing, but I love genre stories too—and I believe the two go very well together. Even without intending to, you will create deep and meaningful themes. The main trick is to remember that you’re creating patterns.

Writer: Themes Will Change Your Life

Until you know your story’s central theme(s), you don’t know your story.

It’s not the plot. Your story is never about the plot, but once you know the pattern that’s key to your story, then you can do something amazing. You can answer the question: what’s your story about?

It’s about abandonment and learning to trust again when the opportunity for love arises.

See that? See how neat and tidy and inviting that description is? That’s not what writers usually do. Their minds are stuck in the plot:

Well it’s about this guy who gets lost in a department story when he’s young and his parents get divorced—not because of that, but they do—and he goes to this college party—when he’s older, not when he’s a kid, this is later—and the guy who drives him there leaves without him—and then he meets a girl, and they fall in love and—

That’s not what people are asking. When they ask what your story is about, even though they don’t know this, they’re asking about the central theme. And when you give them anything other than the central theme, they think you’re weird.

I mean, we are weird, but they don’t have to think it.

But when we know our theme and can express is simply, you know what they think?

Oh, cool.

—Thaddeus Thomas