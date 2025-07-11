The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

Daniela Clemens
Yes! I recently joined a discussion in comments where the author had called for the opening sentences to everyone's WIP. I can't even tell you how many of them started with a scream or a chase or some other high-tension drama. I was exhausted just reading them and I imagine agents are too.

I keep repeating this because it was so striking but Brandon Taylor said in one of his essays that he's tired of starting in media res and wants to start a novel with a big omniscient sweeping Dickens entrance. Me, too!

At one point I took Courtney Maum's opening page workshop and her biggest criticism was for openers that don't orient the reader. Obviously starting with a ton of exposition isnt great but there's a good middle ground between that and someone screaming in the first sentence.

Jenean McBrearty
Coincidence? Maaaaaaybe. I'm writing a story of Odysseus for an anthology. How fortunate you summarized the structure of Homer's rendition. We're all here (on Substack) for a reason. Yours is explaining things to me. O-kay ONE of yours. I don't know about the others. Carry on.

Had to add this: lyrics to Hotel California, an excellent 'first line of a story' that illustrates an opening scene.

On a dark desert highway, cool wind in my hair

Warm smell of colitas rising up through the air

Up ahead in the distance, I saw a shimmering light

My head grew heavy and my sight grew dim, I had to stop for the night ...

