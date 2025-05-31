The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

Discussion about this post

Layne Mercer
5h

Wild to learn that Kaufman wrote on Get a Life, but that tracks. I’m halfway through his Antkind now.

Great essay. It helps to be reminded of the primacy of theme.

Jenean McBrearty
6h

Excellent essay. Include it. Letting writers know clarity is the hallmark of writing well (not that ALL confusion is necessarily bad as long as the ending makes sense if not profound) is absolutely necessary.

Having watched (disinterestedly) Ground Hog Day, I had no idea why, at first, you said church people wrote to the film-maker and expressed thanks. I didn't see anything worth thanking about, but since you've explained it, it makes sense, I guess. In film, as with novels, I have to understand what's going on in order to see/read the theme (message?). I do not like Bill Murry as an actor. (Or Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner et. al. or any of the SNL crew because I never thought the program was funny. But, I didn't smoke weed, so ...) And Avatar sucked. All that hype for ... a reworking of the Star Trek episode where Captain Pike lives in virtual reality with his lady-love. As for special effects, impressive for the time, but Ray Harryhousen made his "monsters" personable. Cyclops was cute.

Back to your essay. You're right, if I'm understanding you correctly. All characters don't have to address the theme in film, although individually their interactions with the MC become part of his/her story. They are individual conduits for the MC's "roundness." I've always believed that even "flat" characters should have something to distinguish them. Why? Because everyone lives in his own consciousness. It reflects the randomness of existence with other souls, which makes life interesting albeit dangerous as well.

