The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Haly, the Moonlight Bard ✒️'s avatar
Haly, the Moonlight Bard ✒️
6h

Welcome back, Professor.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Nick Winney's avatar
Nick Winney
13h

excellent thoughts and advice as usual

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thaddeus Thomas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture