The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

February 2025

The Platypus Ain’t Got No Genre.
A Guest Post on Style by Ren Powell
  
Thaddeus Thomas
 and 
Ren Powell
6
The Most Underrated Author on Substack
Champion #006
  
Thaddeus Thomas
 and 
Keith Long
3
A Master-Class in Literary Emotional Intelligence
Championing the works of James Worth
  
Thaddeus Thomas
 and 
Tom Schecter
12
The Cool Kid of the Pacific Northwest
Champion Series: S.E. Reid
  
Thaddeus Thomas
 and 
Shannon W Haynes
4
The 2nd Pretty Horse Rides an Alien Shore
Cormac McCarthy's All the Pretty Horses
  
Thaddeus Thomas
7
Nick Winney, Author, not Horse Thief
At least, there's no proof he's a horse thief. There's no proof he's not a horse thief, either. There is, however, plenty of proof he's a damn good…
  
Thaddeus Thomas
 and 
Andy Futuro
5
Warp & Woof: Chapter Two
A science-fiction serial
  
Thaddeus Thomas
The Shortcut to a Better Fiction Style
The most important lessons to help kick start your growth:
  
Thaddeus Thomas
3
His Stories Will Hurt You
Champion series: Emil Ottoman
  
M.P. Fitzgerald - Graphomania
 and 
Thaddeus Thomas
16
Writing Truth Through the Lies of Fiction
It's time to get real.
  
Thaddeus Thomas
13
