One Writer's Legacy
Champion #007
8 hrs ago
•
Thaddeus Thomas
and
Terry A. Fries
7
One Writer's Legacy
How to Lose a Reader in Ten Paragraphs
Take your protein pills and put your helmet on.
Mar 1
•
Thaddeus Thomas
38
How to Lose a Reader in Ten Paragraphs
21
February 2025
The Platypus Ain’t Got No Genre.
A Guest Post on Style by Ren Powell
Feb 28
•
Thaddeus Thomas
and
Ren Powell
16
The Platypus Ain't Got No Genre.
6
The Most Underrated Author on Substack
Champion #006
Feb 28
•
Thaddeus Thomas
and
Keith Long
26
The Most Underrated Author on Substack
3
A Master-Class in Literary Emotional Intelligence
Championing the works of James Worth
Feb 27
•
Thaddeus Thomas
and
Tom Schecter
58
A Master-Class in Literary Emotional Intelligence
12
The Cool Kid of the Pacific Northwest
Champion Series: S.E. Reid
Feb 26
•
Thaddeus Thomas
and
Shannon W Haynes
49
The Cool Kid of the Pacific Northwest
4
The 2nd Pretty Horse Rides an Alien Shore
Cormac McCarthy's All the Pretty Horses
Feb 26
•
Thaddeus Thomas
5
The 2nd Pretty Horse Rides an Alien Shore
7
Nick Winney, Author, not Horse Thief
At least, there's no proof he's a horse thief. There's no proof he's not a horse thief, either. There is, however, plenty of proof he's a damn good…
Feb 25
•
Thaddeus Thomas
and
Andy Futuro
35
Nick Winney, Author, not Horse Thief
5
Warp & Woof: Chapter Two
A science-fiction serial
Feb 24
•
Thaddeus Thomas
17
Warp & Woof: Chapter Two
The Shortcut to a Better Fiction Style
The most important lessons to help kick start your growth:
Feb 23
•
Thaddeus Thomas
26
The Shortcut to a Better Fiction Style
3
His Stories Will Hurt You
Champion series: Emil Ottoman
Feb 22
•
M.P. Fitzgerald - Graphomania
and
Thaddeus Thomas
36
His Stories Will Hurt You
16
Writing Truth Through the Lies of Fiction
It's time to get real.
Feb 21
•
Thaddeus Thomas
34
Writing Truth Through the Lies of Fiction
13
