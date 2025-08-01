The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

Sandy Shaller
15h

Thaddeus, I haven't finished reading, but I love this paragraph in your introduction, "We too easily think ourselves above believing in mythology, which we pretend is limited to pagan gods and magical creatures, but modern mythology is a re-imagined past told to hide unpleasant truths. We create mythologies about our nations, our institutions, and our past, like children who tell themselves bedtime stories so they can sleep at night."

I think that so much of the chaos that is going on in America is reflected in that paragraph. There are parts of our country that cling to a mythology which the other part wants to cast aside. The devotion to the old and the devotion to the new is almost a second Civil War.

