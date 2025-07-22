The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

Paul Imgrund
19h

I think Flannery O'Connor did a fantastic job of crafting extremely rigid characters who get thrown into situations where they must either break or grow. Highly agree that the conscience, misshapen or whole, is largely missing from character development nowadays.

Nick Winney
20h

wow. i really must read something of his other than The Road. you always guve me a lot to ponder!

coincidentally...

i just restacked one of my earliest pieces of SoC and reading it again...i can see the morality aspects running through the characters sprawling monologue of a confession. this was not planned.

