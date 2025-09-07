The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

Discussion about this post

A. A. Kostas
1d

Perhaps the answer to your final question lies in the informed naivety and childlike humility of knowing there is a God and a Truth, but knowing we look through a glass darkly and can't fully comprehend it. So we make the best meaning of God that we can, to the limits of our slowly developing understanding, but in humble position of admitting that we can't ever claim to know it all.

Reminds me of The Cloud of Unknowing.

1 reply by Thaddeus Thomas
Trevor Decker
18h

Your example about God at the end made the experience of metamodernism real for me. I can be in a church or any house of worship and contemplate how this place was constructed around a construct, but still feel the power of God, which is both invented and real for me - a spirit of collective humanity, a supernatural force, an echo of the cosmos. Does it matter which one is real for each individual, or on a grand scale? It’s sure fun to think about.

1 reply by Thaddeus Thomas
