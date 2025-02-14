Table of Contents: The Last Temptation of Winnie-the-Pooh
A completed serial: The Passion comes to the Hundred Acre Wood
This isn’t meant as parody or a Sunday-School lesson, but more importantly this isn’t for kids. I’ve been told I capture the voice of the original stories, but I also draw from Blood Meridian. There’s a great deal here to make several groups nervous, but as long as you haven’t mistaken this for a children’s story, I think you’ll find your fears unfounded.
This is the Passion of the Christ with the Hundred Acre characters. Content warnings include suicide and violence.
—Thaddeus Thomas
I’m sorry, how long have you had this in your pocket? I once made the football gag in Peanuts an allegory for cancer, you can’t hide this sorta stuff from me! I am going to read all of this very soon