See what’s available in the various newsletters Literary Salon produces:

Newsletters

Keep up-to-date on the latest developments at Literary Salon:

Open-Word Fiction

Imagine a series of flash stories, and with the end of each story, you pick which character to follow from here. This post introduces our volunteer writers to the basic concept. This is round one. If it’s successful, more rounds will follow.

MmmFA: Mighty Fine Arts

Think NaNoWriMo, stretched over six months and producing three drafts. June-the end of November. Details:

Goal: 10k

A new section that you’ll only receive if you opt-in here. It’s for writers who are interested in brainstorming realistic growth for their newsletters. The first official post is in the next heading, but I’ve also added an older post about the mystery of readers on Substack.

Reviewstack

Introduced in the first post for Goal: 10k, Reviewstack is a cross-platform movement to review stories on Substack under the name Reviewstack. More info here:

All of this began here, posted five days ago, where I pondered the future of Literary Salon.