Open-Word Fiction

Imagine a series of flash stories, and with the end of each story, you pick which character to follow from here. This post introduces our volunteer writers to the basic concept. This is round one. If it’s successful, more rounds will follow.

Open-World Fiction: a writer's introduction

Thaddeus Thomas
6:45 AM
MmmFA: Mighty Fine Arts

Think NaNoWriMo, stretched over six months and producing three drafts. June-the end of November. Details:

The MmmFA: 6 months to 3rd Draft

Thaddeus Thomas
Apr 6
Goal: 10k

A new section that you’ll only receive if you opt-in here. It’s for writers who are interested in brainstorming realistic growth for their newsletters. The first official post is in the next heading, but I’ve also added an older post about the mystery of readers on Substack.

The Mystery of Readers on Substack

Thaddeus Thomas
Feb 24
Reviewstack

Introduced in the first post for Goal: 10k, Reviewstack is a cross-platform movement to review stories on Substack under the name Reviewstack. More info here:

Guiding Readers to Read Fiction

Thaddeus Thomas
Apr 5
All of this began here, posted five days ago, where I pondered the future of Literary Salon.

The Future of Literary Salon

Thaddeus Thomas
Apr 4
