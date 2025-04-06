Until the official Wednesday mailing of this post, this is a work in progress. Give me your ideas and suggestions. Let’s do this!

Farewell NaNoWriMo. Hello MmmFA.

Today we discuss a project that will culminate in November, 2025. Where once we would have dedicated the month to vomit-drafting 50,000k, now we’ll use that time to polish a third draft of a novel. We will work on that novel from June through October, bringing it from nothing to the second draft, and dedicate November to polishing it to perfection.

What do we do until June?

Let’s talk about it.

But first, let’s take care of some business—in 4 parts:

Now, the MmmFA:

First a word about rules: I hate rules.

You don’t have to wait until June to get started. You don’t have to do anything in the order, in the manner, or in the timeline that I set forth for the MmmFA. You do what you need to do to get the book written, and I’ll do what I need to motivate you and set deadlines and provide instruction to inspire success.

But that means I will motivate you, set deadlines, and provide instruction. What you do with it is up to you. You don’t fail out of the MmmFA because you don’t do what I say. Success is measured by whether or not you reach your desired goal. The official goal is the polished 3rd draft, but your needs might be different. That’s cool.

Fine, Thaddeus, but seriously, suggestions… rules… whatever you call them—how is this going to work?

The Rules

Paid or Free

The MmmFA will be assigned readings and lessons supporting your journey through writing that novel. While there will be some overlap, the intent that instructional material will be publicly available to everyone while the lesson plans that direct you to the instructional material will be for reserved for paid subscribers.

There will also be discussion threads in the Literary Salon Chat that will only be open to paid subscribers.

Timeline

Work officially begins June 1st.

Deadline: a completed first draft, July 31st.

Rest week: August 1st - 7th

Deadline: completed second draft, October 24th.

Rest week: October 25th - 31st

3rd Deadline: completed third draft, November 30th.

That’s two months for the first draft, 2.5 months for the second draft, and a month for the third draft.

You know you writing speed and the length expectations for your genre, but I recommend focuses on a novel short enough to be completed within the given time. A 65,000-word novel would require 1,065 words a day to complete the first draft in two months.

Can’t write 1k words a day? You don’t have to wait until June 1st to start. The finished work is the goal.

