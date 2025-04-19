Library of Substack

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

Table of Contents: The Last Temptation of Winnie-the-Pooh

This isn’t meant as parody or a Sunday-School lesson, but more importantly this isn’t for kids. I’ve been told I capture the voice of the original stories, but I also draw from Blood Meridian. There’s a great deal here to make several groups nervous, but as long as you haven’t mistaken this for a children’s story, I think you’ll find your fears unfounde…