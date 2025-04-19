Library of Substack

Science Fiction

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas
Table of Contents: Warp & Woof
I’m thrilled to introduce my science fiction novella that’s part Marley and Me and part Solaris, but isn’t either, really. I’m not sure why I brought them up. I do this every time I try to introduce my work, and it’s embarrassing…
2 months ago · 4 likes · Thaddeus Thomas

Fantasy

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas
Table of Contents: Kraken in a Coffee Cup
You’re familiar with retellings of famous stories. You remember the trend of slapping zombies and sea monsters into classic novels. This—isn’t—either of those…
8 months ago · 1 like · Thaddeus Thomas
Swells Over Still Waters, by Keith Long, a Table of Contents (click on image)
The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas
Table of Contents: The Last Temptation of Winnie-the-Pooh
This isn’t meant as parody or a Sunday-School lesson, but more importantly this isn’t for kids. I’ve been told I capture the voice of the original stories, but I also draw from Blood Meridian. There’s a great deal here to make several groups nervous, but as long as you haven’t mistaken this for a children’s story, I think you’ll find your fears unfounde…
2 months ago · 4 likes · 5 comments · Thaddeus Thomas
Tranith Argan, by Nick Richards, Table of Contents. (Click on image)
Visceral, Lyrical Grimdark - J.E. Vance
We Are Free - Table of Contents
9 days ago · 11 likes · 2 comments · Johnathan Vance

NSFW Horror

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas
Table of Contents: Ritual and Racita
Mom—this isn’t for you. Exit this page now…
a year ago · 1 like · Thaddeus Thomas