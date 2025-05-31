Tomorrow is June 1st, and Past Me said that Literary Salon could do everything in June because I’d be back from vacation and well rested by then. Well, true believers, I’m up from my nap and ready to go!

MmmFA: Mighty Fine Arts is our NaNoWriMo replacement that lasts for months and takes you through three drafts of that novel you’ve been meaning to write (or are writing).

Reading Group: In June, we’re reading Empire’s Daughter by

. If you missed your opportunity to get the paperback for free, you can

.

Open-World Stories: That was the third thing! I knew there was something. (I’m kidding, folks. I didn’t forget you.)

Information on all three projects below!

Paris salon participants

Free Book Promotion

The Last Temptation of Winnie-the-Pooh runs every Tuesday

Remember:

Today’s official post is an essay on theme and meaning that may end up being the final chapter in my upcoming Deeper Stories book:

Literary Salon, Summer Style

Open-World Stories

If you’re one of the authors participating in Open-World Stories (Franklin) email me your story’s draft link now if I don’t have it already. JudasDThomas [at] Gmail.com. I’m putting together links of all the stories for the writers to read and vote on. That will go out June 1st or 2nd. Remember not to publish anything.

sent you

. (Please read. This is a challenge to organize, and it will be so much easier if everyone understands what they’re meant to do.)

Don’t know what a draft link is? In your draft, click on the settings button in the lower right.

Then scroll down until you see where it says, “Secret Draft Link.”

Click on Copy Link. Now you’ve got it, and that’s what you email me.

Reading Group

Start reading. I’ll be in the Forum tomorrow to share some first insights. I’m not setting a reading goal for tomorrow because, if I do, I won’t meet it. Break open the book and get started. We’ll talk starting June 1st.

Still deciding whether to join us? The book stands on its own but its also the beginning of a long series, something you can really dig your teeth into should it prove to be your thing. It’s an alternative-world fantasy without magic.

MmmFA: Mighty Fine Arts

We have an Official Schedule, if you didn’t get my most recent MmmFA post. I’ve removed the original post from April, as that information is now outdated.

In that new post, I explain the purpose of MmmFA like this:

The secondary goal of MmmFA is to take us through three complete drafts of a novel, from initial concept to polished manuscript. The primary goal is to take each of us, wherever we are in the process of writing our next novel, and bring us to where we want to be. The program has goals and is structured around them, because that’s a necessity, but what you want as author matters more. You don’t have to start fresh to participate. You don’t have to be any particular type of writer, either in process or output. Be who you and create what you desire, using the MmmFA group however you need to help get you there. Why the name MmmFA: Mighty Fine Arts? It’s a play on a Master of Fine Arts. Participation is free, both here and at the Literary Salon Forum. You can also choose to support Literary Salon with a subscription; the basic paid subscription is super cheap, and if you want to do more, you can subscribe at the “True Fan” level.

Where we are right now in the program:

Phase 1: First Draft (June - July)

Goal: Complete a rough first draft of 60,000 words or more. (Or less.)

Week 1-2 (June 1-14): Foundation

Setting writing goals and schedules

Group introductions and accountability partnerships

Character development and world-building

Brainstorming and Outlining or Test Chapters

Current expectations:

Weekly Commitments

Monday: Submit weekly word count/progress report at the forum

Wednesday: Check in with accountability partner

Monthly Milestones (for the Main Schedule)

June 30: First quarter of draft complete

At the forum, someone asked how accountability partners would work. At the time, I hadn’t got that far, but I think it’s best if we pair (or group) up informally. If you hate the idea of an accountability partner, we won’t force it. Otherwise, in the first week or so, see if there’s someone in the MmmFA that you’d be comfortable talking to weekly. Alternatively, reach out to a novel-writing friend, inform them that they’ve been shanghaied into the program, and make them your partner.

There are no word-count goals these first two weeks. Use this time to get ahead or use it to whatever preliminary work is part of your process.

I’d love to hear about your personal goals and process in the forum.

—Thaddeus Thomas

P.S. Feel free to DM me with any questions, either in Substack or the forum. I might not know the answer yet, but it will tell me what answers we need.

