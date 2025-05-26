MmmFA: Mighty Fine Arts

A 6-Month Group Novel Writing Program

June - November 2025

With an alternative schedule for a slower pace: June - March.

Program Overview

Before it’s implosion, I respected NaNoWriMo but always as a spectator, never a participant. I didn’t see its goals as fitting my process. For MmmFA, I want to serve people who loved NaNoWriMo, but I also want it to be a space for people who like me, who just didn’t fit.

The secondary goal of MmmFA is to take us through three complete drafts of a novel, from initial concept to polished manuscript.

The primary goal is to take each of us, wherever we are in the process of writing our next novel, and bring us to where we want to be. The program has goals and is structured around them, because that’s a necessity, but what you want as author matters more. You don’t have to start fresh to participate. You don’t have to be any particular type of writer, either in process or output. Be who you and create what you desire, using the MmmFA group however you need to help get you there.

Why the name MmmFA: Mighty Fine Arts? It’s a play on a Master of Fine Arts.

Participation is free, both here and at the Literary Salon Forum.

It’s time for Substack to help support your desire to write a novel and not just distract you from it.

— Thaddeus Thomas

Note: I used Claude 4 for the initial draft of the main writing schedule. I’m not a fan of AI in the creative arts, and while I consider this to be different, if its use here bothers you, I understand.

This schedule is different from the initial one in the article where I proposed the idea for MmmFA, and I’ve added alternative schedules for writers with different needs.

Program Structure

Phase 1: First Draft (June - July)

Goal: Complete a rough first draft of 60,000 words or more. (Or less.)

Week 1-2 (June 1-14): Foundation

Setting writing goals and schedules

Group introductions and accountability partnerships

Character development and world-building

Brainstorming and Outlining or Test Chapters

Week 3-8 (June 15 - July 31): Writing Sprint

Momentum Writers: Daily writing target: 1,304 words will produce a 60,000 word draft.

Daily Polish Writers and Slower Pace Writer: The Daily-Polish alternative runs from June 15 - September 30 . Your goal is two drafts—a slower, more polished first draft and then a final draft. 560 words a day will produce a 60,000 word draft. In October and November, you’ll work on a final, polished draft with the Momentum Writers. The June 15 - September 30 alternative is also appropriate for anyone who wants or needs to write at a slower pace . This will allow you to complete a first draft by the end of September. Your second draft dates are October 1st - December 31st . Third draft: January 1st - March 31st . Personally, I plan on using the Slower Pace schedule.

Weekly check-ins with accountability partners

Forum discussions for motivation and troubleshooting

Phase 2: Second Draft (August - September)

Goal: Complete structural revision / character development

Slower-Paced Alternative: October 1st - December 31st

Week 9-10 (August 1-14): Assessment and Planning

Read-through of first draft (no editing yet)

Identify major plot holes, character inconsistencies, and structural issues

Create revision plan with specific goals

Week 11-16 (August 15 - September 30): Structural Revision

Rewrite problematic scenes

Strengthen character arcs and motivations

Improve pacing and story flow

Add or remove scenes as needed

Phase 3: Third Draft (October - November)

Goal: Polish prose and prepare final manuscript

Slower-Paced Alternative: January 1st - March 31st

Week 17-20 (October 1-31): Line Editing

Sentence-level improvements

Dialogue refinement

Show vs. tell analysis

Style consistency

Week 21-24 (November 1-30): Final Polish

Proofreading and copy editing

Final read-through

Formatting for submission

Celebration and next steps planning

Group Structure and Accountability

Weekly Commitments

Monday: Submit weekly word count/progress report at the forum

Wednesday: Check in with accountability partner

Monthly Milestones (for the Main Schedule)

June 30: First quarter of draft complete

July 31: First draft complete

August 31: Revision plan and first revision pass complete

September 30: Second draft complete

October 31: Line editing complete

November 30: Final draft complete

Next Steps After Completion