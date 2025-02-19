I’m thrilled to introduce my new serial, a science fiction story that’s part Marley & Me and part Solaris but isn’t either one really. I’m not even sure why I brought them up. I do this every time I try to explain my work and it’s so embarrassing.

Warp and woof (warp and weft): (from dictionary.com) The essential foundation or base of any structure or organization; from weaving, in which the warp — the threads that run lengthwise — and the woof — the threads that run across — make up the fabric.

—Thaddeus Thomas