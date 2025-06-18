The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M.P. Fitzgerald's avatar
M.P. Fitzgerald
7h

I am a selfish nerd, I never want this discourse to end. I am declaring, forthwith, that I am a "Kilter" and I will be gatekeeping the word as far as whimsy and boredom allow me!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stefan Baciu's avatar
Stefan Baciu
12h

Thank you for the mention, Thaddeus!

You probably know by now that I am anti-labels (which is a label), and veer towards Emil's side. As much as I can say that I take sides.

Still, I wanted to leave a comment on his reply that the dichotomy is not itself bad, especially for writers that are just starting out on their journeys. All the decent craft advice that employed this dichotomy admitted that purism in this matter is foolish, and I think that your original piece started from this assumption. At the end of the day, they are just tools and you got to have a name for them if you are going to tell somebody else how to use them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Thaddeus Thomas
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture