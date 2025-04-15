I’m compelled to interrupt this essay a few times with, first, a summary of the latest additions here at Literary Salon (and there’s a great deal happening here over the coming months. Don’t miss out.) And second, key steps to managing your Literary Salon account so that you can control what mail you receive. To better understand your options, you can check out my publishing schedule or my list of newsletters.

The Soul Writes Fiction

But while someone who wanted to learn about cars would have no trouble finding a manual, there is no comparable work for the student of literature. Jonathan Culler, from the forward to Genette’s Narrative Discourse

Could it have ever been that we lacked for a manual to tell us how literature works, whether for its reading or writing? They number in the thousands.

Of course, such books already existed. The same forward mentions The Rhetoric of Fiction by Wayne Booth, but Narrative Discourse: An Essay in Method by Gérard Genette was foundational in its approach to the structures and techniques of storytelling. He introduced the concept of metalepsis, which we covered in another essay, but he also examined how narratives are constructed, breaking them into five components: order, duration, frequency, mood, and voice.

It’s an academic work, not something for a quick read to pick up a few points. For that, we turn to Stephen King’s On Writing, Anne Lamott’s Bird by Bird, or Writing Down the Bones by Natalie Goldberg. Yet, Discourse laid the groundwork on which others have built.

Hieronymus Bosch, The Garden of Earthly Delights , 1500-05

Let’s discuss mood and voice.

“...the way in which the narrating itself is implicated in the narrative” —Gérard Genette

Genette’s five concepts can be grouped as narrative time (order, duration, and frequency) and narrative mode (mood and voice). I’ll save time for another… well… time. Under mode, voice pertains to who is telling the story and from where within the narrative structure they’re positioned.

The extradiegetic narrator exists outside the story they’re telling, such as with the omniscient narrator in Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace. The intradiegetic narrator exists within the story, like Nick Carraway in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby. The metadiegetic narrator is a character within the story who tells another embedded narrative.

That’s one level, but there is the story and then there is the world of the story. These first three distinctions speak about the relation to the story, but the heterodiegetic narrator is not even part of the world in which the story takes place. Either the extradietic or metadiegtic narrators can hold this distinction, but not the intradiegetic narrator, unless you can imagine some way for the narrator to exist within the story but not within the world of the story. I don’t think “he’s from another planet” cuts it.

The homodeigetic narrator exists within the story world. With intradiegetic narrator, this is clear. For extradiegesis, the narrator exists within the storyworld but not within the story, except as the teller of the tale. With metadeigesis, a character is telling a story about events within his storyworld, and this raises a question. Can a metadiagetic narrator also be considered extradiegetic or intradiegetic from the viewpoint of the story he’s telling? I don’t know Genette’s answer, but we’re not answering test questions, we’re pondering the possibilities of how a narration can be handled. The labels aren’t the point; those possibilities are.

Voice—yes all of this has been voice—also includes the narrator’s temporal relationship to the story, whether he’s recounting events as they happen or reflecting on them retrospectively. It also includes reliabilities, with the infamous unreliable narrator, like Humbert Humbert in Vladimir Nabokov’s Lolita.

Mood, on the other hand, refers to the distance between the narrator and the story. This is what we literally mean when we say point of view. It’s the narrator’s perception of the story, how much information they can share and how they share it.

Mood determines whether the narrator is omniscient (zero focalization) or internally or externally focused. It affects the story’s emotional impact upon the reader. We can feel removed from the events, or it can be very intimate.

Don’t let anyone tell you what a story is, what it needs to include or what form it must take. —Charlie Kaufman

When we define genres or any other part of storytelling, there is a compulsion to look back at what stories have been not forward to what they could be. We limit ourselves to our experience of stories consumed, like the beta reader who changed my present-tense story to past tense because “the story is being told; it has to have happened in the past.” When we do this, we lose possibilities.

Storytelling is more than a record of paths taken. Stories can express the soul, where it’s been, where it’s going, and all the various paths it might have taken under different circumstances. Storytelling captures who we are, and that requires a breadth of possibility. The various potential narrators reflect that, as do the wild range of prose techniques available to us.

I’ve held this in my drafts longer than most and was only able to complete it by removing two of the three intended parts. We’ll get to those another time. The possibilities are endless, but communicating ideas—and stories—requires narrowing our focus. Today, that focus is viewing the work of Genette as a foundation for expansion.

— Thaddeus Thomas

