Paul Imgrund
Developing a strategy board/card game is something I've wanted to do and tried to do off and on over the years since I was a kid. The last attempt saw me print, laminate and cut out like 400 cards to play-test with my brother, all for him to tell me it felt like the game was playing us. Oof, too relatable.

A few years ago I tried to "gameify" my classroom by designing a system of trading cards players—er, students—could unlock by meeting behavioral expectations (I'm s special ed teacher who works with a niche population). The kids were really into it (almost as much as I was) and I started seeing gaming mechanics everywhere in the real world for a little while.

I feel like movement based strategy game concepts have definitely waned in recent years, but I like the unique idea of pieces directing other pieces. I'll definitely follow your process with interest!

