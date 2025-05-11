Before I wax poetic about Literary Salon’s experiment with a weekly magazine format, let’s cut to the chase. We can only cope with so much mail, and this (macro) newsletter has lots of (micro) newsletters. That means lots of mail. The Literary Salon magazine was born to help you better manage your Literary Salon emails without a fear of missing out.

And yes, I want it to be more than that: Literary Salon has been described as a must-have publication for all that it offers for both readers and writers alike. Now it can freely be all that and more without overwhelming my subscribers.

“I’ve been looking for a source that digs into style at the sentence level. Thaddeus’s page is the best I’ve come across so far.” Hamish Kavanaugh, author of The Sudden Walk

Remember:

“literary” doesn’t just mean literary fiction.

My mission is to support well-written fiction and provide tools for everybody to expand their style with advanced prose techniques.

I call myself a literary fantasy author, after all.

“Now I am actually having fun writing and revising.” Nuno Pinto, author of Nuno’s Substack

“Man, the Literary Salon is THE stack to be subscribed to if you’re a fiction writer.” Corey Evans, author of Corey’s Substack and The Perennial Journal

Now is the perfect time to commit to a new relationship with the Literary Salon.

Not a subscriber? Subscribe at absolutely no cost.

Already a subscriber? Become a paid subscriber at a huge savings.

Already a paid subscriber? Become a True Fan and help me keep those discounts going for writers and readers on a tight literary budget.

A note to Substack app readers: if you wish to leave the app and visit my site directly, try thaddeusthomas.com. It will redirect you to literarysalon.thaddeusthomas.com without the app sending you back to my profile page. (While you’re here, as the note to email readers will apply to you as well, go ahead read that as well.)

A note to email readers: this magazine concept only works if you allow yourself to click on a link and leave the email. If you’ll make the commitment to do that, I’ll do everything I can to make it worth your time and effort. I’d simplify everything by making the magazine one page with all the necessary links, but email providers wouldn’t like that. Instead, I’ll mail you a cover page with most of the links removed, but with a click, you can visit the full version with all the links in tact, hosted on my Literary Salon site.

Manage Your Subscription

Every Section has a toggle. Toggle on the Sections you want to receive and toggle off the ones you don't. The magazine requires the toggle to be on for The Literary Salon, and you can toggle on the Sections you want to receive as soon as their posted. Everything else, you can toggle off and still keep updated weekly.

To choose which series come to your inbox, go to:

https://literarysalon.thaddeusthomas.com/account

Publishing Schedule

These cover page are published on Wednesdays. (Issue #1 may publish day or two early to allow me to troubleshoot the new format.)

The new cover will start with an introduction and will link to a few highlights from the previous week as well as spotlight other authors (and their newsletters). Over the week, as more pages are published, the cover page will grow to reflect that. The following Wednesday, as a new cover is posted, a version of the previous week’s cover will be emailed out with most of the links stripped away (potentially images, as well). Email readers can preview that week’s offerings and click through to the full-version for all the necessary links.

The Literary Salon #1

Peer-to-Peer Literary Criticism: Do we need less praise and more criticism?

Recent Fiction: short stories, emailed during my vacation Haints Shapeshifters in Love

In the Stacks: What not to miss. Photho / Lit Zine: issue 0 by Pablo Baez and James Worth I’m Everything You Think I Am by ARC Bobby, the Dog by Nuno Pinto



A short but complete article for my magazine readers:

Peer-to-Peer Literary Criticism

Notes is the social-media side of Substack, available in the Substack app, and there, writers will sing the praises of other writers. The question becomes, should we be engaged in more literary criticism among peers within that space?

The answer is no.

On occasion, you will find peer critiques here at Literary Salon. In these cases where I’ve discussed the positive and negative aspects of a piece, I’ve reached out to the writers beforehand. It is possible to unintentionally say something detrimental which can be removed or remedied without compromising the critique. So far, once, I’ve been asked to remove one line and gladly did so.

These articles are comparable to the writings of a food critic.

That’s not appropriate for Notes which is a space better suited for (metaphorically speaking) foodies raving about their favorite Micheline-star restaurants. Such raves are entirely genuine, and we don’t have time and space to proclaim everyone who deserves our praise—let alone critique all the writing that doesn’t work for us.

There are other reasons, primary among them being that the writing I loathe may be the writing you love, and it’s hard enough for writers to find their audience without any of us getting in the way. A secondary reason is that being a strong reader and a gifted writer doesn’t guarantee a good critique. As writers, we have a proclivity to critique with too little knowledge. We commit the sin of rewriting other authors as a means of giving advice—and frankly, our reading comprehension isn’t always what we think it is. A critique is a skill which many writers lack.

No, we don’t need more criticism in social media. Leave trash criticism to Twitter (X).

We do need more reviews, and I’m asking Substack reviewers to adopt the “reviewstack” term as part of their titles, making reviews easier to find. These critiques can embrace the positive and negative, but they belong to the realm of long-form posts; and care should still be taken in addressing the perceived negatives.

It’s also important to note the difference between a review and a critique. A review is by readers for readers, and a critique leans more toward an audience of writers—in some cases even the author of the original piece.

We can all write a review.

A critique is dangerous work, and those of us practiced in its application are lucky to emerge unscathed. Meanwhile, there are thousands of writers who wield advice like an amateur bomb squad.

If by criticism, we mean reviews in newsletter posts—and short form reviews where they’ll most help the writer, such as on Amazon? Yes! We are in desperate need.

If by criticism, we mean critiques—in this article, I’m being much more open in my opinion on this matter than I’ve ever been, anywhere, under any circumstances. You might be the exception, but each of us who undertake criticism should hold ourselves suspect, knowing me may believe ourselves to be the exception when we are in fact the rule.

And what is the rule?

Most writers carry too many fatal flaws which may not reveal themselves negatively in their own writing but are glaring in the guidance they offer to others. Their advice is misguided, and their critiques are more likely to harm than to help. It’s simply not an area we should ever tread lightly.

If you’re a writer looking for a critique, I very rarely give them—and when I do, I focus on authors of tremendous skill or potential. Most writers don’t need my critique. They need tools, which I try to offer in my various theory and technique series, and even then, I avoid advice whenever possible.

I say all of this as someone who used to run a critique forum. Not only is it not what most writers need, most aren’t yet emotionally equipped to have their work challenged.

Some are.

If you have a thick skin and are ready for your work to be ripped open so you can build it again, better than before, I recommend

.

— Thaddeus Thomas

As new pages are posted throughout the week, samples and links will be added above the article.

Recent Fiction

I emailed a few short stories during my vacation.

Haints

As I lay murdered and dying, I swore my revenge, never reckoning on what it would cost me.

Afterwards, I stood on the side of the road in my bare feet and overalls. The blacktop curved as it fell away, and just out of sight, beyond the bend, was the land where I died. Just a moment gone by and now I was here, feeling the cold of death but not chilled by it, staring down the way to the land I'd known for all my time living.

Age didn't have much meaning no more. I was a boy, and I was a man. I reckon I was everything I’d ever been.

Haints by Thaddeus Thomas

-

The Page and Palette in Fairhope, Alabama, the setting for our tale.

Shapeshifters in Love

I

Bill ignores the center racks, where the books change weekly and make him dizzy, and heads to the classics section. He picks up a book and begins to read. He reads the same book every day, almost the same three pages, moving forward a word or two each day. The book looks used now. The clerks frown at him, though he does not notice, and they want him to stop. They say nothing, however, because—as far as they can tell—he has never been in this store before, has never picked up that book before, has never read those three pages. It’s not his fault that every day someone enters—a man, a woman, a child, someone—and that someone picks up that copy of that book and reads it from three seventeen until three twenty-four. The book is Hemingway's The Old Man and The Sea. He is not yet halfway through.

Shapeshifters in Love by Thaddeus Thomas

In the Stacks

Worthy works from Substack authors.

Chrome Hearse Express

Photho / Lit Zine: Issue 0

press play. study each photograph. read the text if there’s any.

A new audio-visual zine by

and

-

Rap Fiction

A Portrait of the Artist as a Shadow of His Former Self (1980) by Kerry James Marshall

The night I almost drowned, I took a small hammer to a photo of myself.

Seven cracks bloomed across the glass.

In each: a different alias, staring back.

I Am Who Everything Think I Am by

-

Nuno’s Substack

Bobby, the Dog

"I was born here," my mother said.

The photo was brittle, the edges thinned to nothing. I held it like breath, afraid it might come apart. On the back, someone had written 1946, five years after she came into the world. The image was mostly dark. If you squinted, you might take the slope for a roof.

Etched against it, two children. Their faces burned too bright, the way old photos sometimes do, like they’d caught fire from the inside. The one on the left, especially, burns with the whitest silver.

He held a dog close. She took the photo back.

"This dog. Our father killed it. I heard it whimper. I saw the bloody shovel. I touched it, the warm red. My brother couldn’t get it out of the house like he was told to."

She dragged her thumb across the picture…

Bobby, the Dog by

Until May 21st, this page is a work in progress,

Thaddeus Thomas