is the most underrated author on Substack. His Scrapbook publication is undefinable, other than to label it as he has: experimental prose. He writes stories that don’t look like stories,

he writes surveys that do look like stories.

he writes thoughts that looks like an acid trip,

— he even writes About pages that look like stories (check it out, it’s hilarious). His stuff sometimes falls more neatly into genres like scifi

or litfic or fantasy

but you never know what you’re in for except that it’ll be extremely well-written. There have been numerous stories where I learned more about writing just by observing the way Jack does it.

Another thing I respect is that for Nagy, it’s clearly not about becoming popular. It’s all about the craft — the creation, the expression. All of his story titles are numbers. Many can’t even be commented on, and I get the sense it’s because for Nagy, it’s not about the praise or the recognition — it’s just about the art. You can just tell that he will write things worth reading, with or without a reader, and I respect that so much. I have restacked so many of his stories that at one point I worried people would become annoyed.

Please, do yourself a favor and read some of his stuff. It’s sometimes weird. It’s sometimes funny. It’s always excellent.

- the craft of Jack Nagy has been presented to you by

of Loser’s Fiction AKA Nagy’s Biggest Fan™.

