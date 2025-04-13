This schedule is subject to change.

Written 4/13/2025 as my plan for the future. This has not been a publishing schedule previously.

Monday: Serial fiction.

Serials publishes every week except for breaks between stories. In your account, this will show itself in a variety of ways: I recommend keeping “Serials” turned on. When a new Serial comes out, you’ll find out about through this newsletter, but otherwise, it never publishes—just the one post before each new serial; each serial has its own newsletter, but the older ones aren’t publishing anymore. You can find them on my website under the serials tab. If the current serial isn’t your cup of tea, you can turn off its newsletter and still be notified when the next serial is coming out.

Tuesday: Re:Read or Re:Write (and possibly Goal:10k)

You aren’t subscribed to Goal:10k unless you toggle it on in your account, and you only want to do that if you’re a Substack author looking a reasonable and real discussions about realistic growth. It is possible that two newsletters will post on a Tuesday, a Goal:10k and one of the others, but unless you’ve opted-in to Goal:10k, that won’t affect you.

Re:Read includes all my series analyzing fiction for readers (other than Reviewstack). and Re:Write encompasses all my essay series for writers, including the Prose Style series. This is where I built my reputation.

Wednesday: I’ll start keeping Wednesday as a day I don’t publish.

Thursday & Friday: Short fiction or MmmFA and/or Open World

When I have short fiction to share, I’ll publish on Thursdays.

Flash fiction (mostly for paid subscribers) will have links in other posts and is not generally mailed out on its own.

MmmFA is an opt-in series for writers who want a (loosely) structured group for writing 3 drafts of a novel in six months. Round one begins in June and round two in December.

Open World Fiction: Opt-in to the series if you’re a writer interested in joining the project. To read the story that launches each round (and which will take you on a journey through Substack), you’ll want to be subscribed to Shorts (short fiction). Open World is a series of connected flash stories, and after each, you pick which character you want to follow next. Each round will be five stories deep and include 32 stories by 17 authors.

Saturday: Champion or Reviewstack

For fiction readers, I highly recommend both the Champion and Reviewstack series. In each Champion post, an author on Substack will champion another author on Substack whose work they admire. Reviewstack is a title I’m encouraging authors across Substack to use when we review stories and books written by authors on Substack.

Sundays: I don’t publish on Sundays,