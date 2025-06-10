We’re looking for your favorites so we can assign people to write the next 8, stories which come before these. If you’re selected, you’ll be assigned* two stories, and your new story must include at least one character from each. At the end of that story, your readers will select which character they want to follow.

*One story will be the one you wrote, and I’d like for you to have the opportunity to pick your second story—but that might not work out. No promises.

Please read all 16 of these stories and note your favorites.

Part One with 9 stories.

Part Two with 3 stories

Part Three with 1 story

Part Four with the last stor7:

Thank you to Wes Dearinger for filling in the remaining gap:

Sniff, Sniff, Sniff by Wes Dearinger

Sniff,sniff,sniff

He moved along the alley, the morning sun created long shadows. His tail wagged idly as he drew near the mouth of the alley.

Sniff, sniff sniff

His tail wagged faster when the human with the dark face fur made the noises he knew was the male’s greeting. “Hey, buddy!” He walks over and sits. Humans liked it when he sat and offered his paw which Face Fur takes with bared teeth,

Sniff, sniff, sniff

The smells from the thing Face Fur pushed around caused an involuntary whine and a hopeful glance which caused Face Fur to make the pleased noise and bared his teeth again. He opens the shiny top and with the shiny thing pulls out….. The Meat!!.

Sniff, sniff, sniff

His tail moved so fast on the ground a few pebbles were scattered. He reared up a bit, the wonderful scent of things the humans did to the pig make him eager. Face Fur made the go ahead noises. “Here ya go, buddy!” and he leaned in and took it from the shiny thing Face Fur held it with. He made quick, delighted work of the Meat and then grins up at Face Fur who gives him a scratch on his scruff, above the slash scars on his front shoulders.

Sniff, sniff, sniff

Face Fur had been making the grey clouds again. The sharp acrid smell was not one he cared for and his blunt nose bumped the hard square under his notfur and he let out a displeased short bark. Silver Fur gives an exhaling noise and makes more noises. “I know i know I keep tryin to quit, buddy. Keeping me honest, good boy!” another good scratch. A loud rumbling brought his head around.

Sniff. Sniff. Sniff

The big drab box that held the stuff the humans put on the edge of the territory was coming. It was loud and smelled of all the things the humans threw out. Face Fur made the pleased sounds “Oh, time for you to go? See you tomorrow, buddy.” The pat on the head he knew meant Face Fur was going to push his box to where he would give the Meat to other humans.

Sniff, sniff, sniff

He trotted in the opposite direction that Face Fur goes. He moved up two streets and another alley. He then gets to the spot and lays down in a patch of sun from between two tall human dens.

Sniff. Sniff. Sniff

His head came up. The Ginger Pup looked eager when she came around the big bush. She made her greeting noises as he raised himself up.”Duggie!” Ginger pup skipped over to him, he noted her notfur was a darker shade then the notfur from yesterday.

Sniff,sniff,sniff

Ginger Pup crouched down and wrapped her small human arounds him. He laid his head along her shoulder and back. She did not smell sad. Good. Some days Ginger Pup was very sad. He knew the sad she had been feeling. It was the sad of losing a parent. He knew that sad.

Sniff, sniff, sniff

Ginger Pup stood and he turned with her. They walked along the path, one of her hands rested on his back. She made noises as they walked. Some days she did and some days she did not. He preferred when she made her not sad noises. “Daddy says he got good news. He was real surprised about something Like good surprise. I think had been crying but like happy crying…”

Sniff. Sniff. Sniff

His head came around to look at her as they walked. Her sad was starting to come back but not strong. So he waited and walked with her as she sorted her own feelings. “I miss daddy being happy.” He leaned closer to her as she put more of her weight against him. “Since mommy went to heaven he is as sad as me but he always smiles at me but I know he is sad…..” she stopped walking and he stopped with her.

Sniff. Sniff. Sniff

He turned and faced her and with gentle effort he lifts up off his front paws and gave her a soft lick on her chin. She made the bubbly pleased noises. “Oh Duggie your such a good boy!” She gave him another hug and continued walking, he kept pace at her side.

Sniff, Sniff, Sniff

He walked her down the path to the den where all the pups went most days. They stopped at the small row of flower bushes where she crouched again and gave him double paw scratchings on his flanks which caused him to give her a happy dog grin. “You be a good boy, Duggie and I’ll see you tomorrow.” She pressed her mouth to his nose then ran off, her sad nowhere in evidence.

Sniff, Sniff, Sniff

The faint smell of the leaves in hot water reaches his nose. It was time for him to go to Silver Fur. She would need him to pick up the rolled bundle from the edge of her territory. She did not move well and was always happy when he made his way to her territory. He trotted through two territories towards the smell of leaves in hot water.

Sniff, Sniff, Sniff

“Oh there you are.” came her words of greetings. “Good morning, Sebastian!”

Do not publish your stories. There’s lots of work yet to be done.

And remember:

— Thaddeus Thomas