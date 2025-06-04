That’s 14 stories. We were shooting for 16. I can write a couple this weekend unless any of you want to volunteer. So, we’re good. Read these 14. We’ll be sending out ballots to collect your votes soon.

We’re looking for your favorites so we can assign people to write the next 8, stories which come before these. If you’re selected, you’ll be assigned* two stories, and your new story must include at least one character from each. At the end of that story, your readers will select which character they want to follow. *One story will be the one you wrote, and I’d like for you to have the opportunity to pick your second story—but that might not work out. No promises. Please read all 14 of these stories and note your favorites.

Part One with 9 stories.

Part Two with 3 stories

Part Three with 2 stories:

Here’s one I missed earlier!

Crash by

And a new one on Google Doc

The Ring and The Reaper by Sorianne Choate

Important note: this is an interior document. There's no need to restack or share. This isn't for the Substack community at large.

We're gathering this first round of stories to read them as members of the effort. We'll pick the 8 authors who will write the next round of stories. We have several rounds to work through, and when they're all done… we'll all publish at the same time.

Do not publish your stories. There’s lots of work yet to be done.

And remember:

— Thaddeus Thomas