Pablo Baez

This article is part of Literary Salon issue #2.

Pablo Báez, Championed by Dylan Bosworth

Pablo Báez, the Michelin Poet. Where do I begin?

His atted name appeared at the top of my feed—someone I can’t remember, asking somebody else if they’ve heard of this poet, Pablo Báez. It picqued my interest, as I hadn’t seen many people in notes at that time outwardly sharing specific writers (other than themselves), promoting them on others’ feeds.

I clicked, and when I clicked, I clicked again on:

I thought this man was a poet.

The form struck me first, this dead, but urgent setting-up, and even in the black spaces between the simplicity of the words presented as data, there was tension.

When the prose that followed flowed like water—not merely smooth, but musically, rhythmically—I could no longer blink.

Pablo has beat to his prose, something I don’t see discussed enough. It’s intentional.

As Pablo begins telling his story, his sentences follow patterns. Nod your head to the first regular text of the piece and you get a tempo, a count in each sentence:

6, 6, 6

3

12

It goes on, but even more interesting are the word choices. Pablo employs alliteration throughout without sliding over that thin edge that separates talent from self-indulgence. When reading, too—notice that he seems to avoid the more guttural sounds that add hiccups to natural flow. His cultural/language influences bleed into his English writing, creating this lyricism that is distinctly, Pablo Báez.

I subscribed.

A better example of all of the above ran across the feed:

I could write several thousand words about Bitter Almonds. Not only are the qualities from the previous story ever-present, they’re even more refined. Pablo constructed something in Bitter Almonds I’ve never seen.

He suggests you listen to the provided music and follow along. It’s not just a story, it’s a show. An experience. And within each paragraph, you realize there’s more—there’s in-line rhyming, enjambment, meter, assonance—it becomes poetry, but not just poetry; song.

The kid had an interest in serial killers and unsolved crimes. It gave him butterflies. A visceral need to dive into the darkest corners of the web, following crumbs that mimic a yellow brick road with no Oz at the end. While others of his age would jack off, and search mat6tube for their most uber-niche porn clip, he spent time as a sleuth.

I don’t know if I need to say more on that. Count the syllables throughout that piece. Every word has syllabic intention. It’s like hip-hop, like an experiential song.

Pablo told me he thought of it like a lullaby.

This was my introduction to Pablo.

We’ve since spoken daily, kicking ideas back and forth, sharing drafts. What I’ve learned about him is this:

Pablo has an obsession with style and technique, and this push to understand form—not to succumb to its structures and tried rigidity, but a need to understand in order to render it useless.

With each piece, his heart leaks and pools in his fingers where they drive their true desires.

Words.

Not poetry. Not prose. Not story.

Words, specifically the only words that work, because despite the difficulty of some of his pieces, Pablo’s words (whether written in blooming prose, or typeset behind C: prompt malfunction) strike you exactly where they are meant to meet you.

Is Pablo’s work accessible?

No.

Does it try to be?

No.

It is purely artistic expression, a nicked vein that runs counter to the tug of formality.

Enough about the words, though. Life happened to Pablo. I’m sure you’ve seen the initiative to support him through a menu of fine dining recipes and poetry and more, so I won’t rehash the entirety of his situation, but the man needs help.

A job prospect fell apart and bills need to be paid, and this is important.

Pablo isn’t just a writer, creative, etc.—he’s one of the best people I know. He’s gone miles out of his way to support other writers, and, despite his current situation, still pauses to care for the people around him.

In the middle of his world collapsing, Pablo listened to me rant about the medical industry, FMLA, back pain of all things, and his main concern was making sure I was okay. I didn’t know what he was going through at that moment, because he was more focused on caring. On empathy.

The compassion, the kindness—this guy went to bookstores and talked my work up to the owners the first day I spoke to him.

On his own.

A soul of this caliber getting a deal this raw is unacceptable.

Here is the link to the Michelin Poet initiative. Read Pablo’s story, please. Read his work. When one in the community struggles, we all struggle. Let’s lift him out of the hole.

—Dylan T. Bosworth