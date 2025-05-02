Open-World Fiction: deadline approaching
Choose your next main character.
Deadline for first level stories (which are actually the climax of the tale(s)): May 15th.
We have our author volunteers for this round, including as first alternative, but people might back out and, if you’re interested, understanding the concept will help speed up the second round.
Welcome to shared-universe, open-world fiction.
Rule 1: The unifying factor among the stories will be its location, an American city by a river. The place is fictional, but loosely based on St. Louis so writers can consult maps as needed. Its name is Franklin, and the state is intentionally unknown. (Franklin is the most common city name in the United States. There are 31.)
Rule 2: The time is present day.
Rule 3: Each story will be roughly 500-1000 words.
Rule 4: Your story can be any genre, but at the end, we return to the present-day city of Franklin, a city that has gone largely untouched by the events of your tale.
Flash fiction, by necessity, tells a story with few characters.
Rule 5: Each story will have at least two identifiable characters, and after the story’s end, the reader will have two choices of whose story they follow next.
Rule 6: No politics. No erotica. No slurs. No extreme gore. Nothing that undermines a group effort, not matter how justified it might be in a standalone story.
Let’s talk about how we’ll write our open-world story.
— Thaddeus Thomas
Juuuuuuust a reminder that the ACTUAL map of Franklin, along with OTHER HELPFUL INFORMATION (including on naming people and places especially for our Author Friends outside the United States) can be found on the Franklin Lore Bible.
https://www.worldanvil.com/w/franklin-fictionstack
