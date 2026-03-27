The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Bishop's avatar
Daniel Bishop
2d

This is a helpful way to think about meaning and revision. My friends and I challenged each other to write 2k word short stories, which is much shorter than I typically write. Beginning the first draft, I've felt self-conscious about the lack of meaning in the story, and wasn't sure if the ending would land.but maybe I'm thinking too prematurely. Once everything is on the page, I'll have a better chance at parsing out the possibilities for resonance and impact.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Thaddeus Thomas and others
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Thaddeus Thomas · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture