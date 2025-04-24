Guest author:

Presenting the fiction of:

Let’s talk about Sean Thomas McDonnell.

But first, some business—in 3 parts:

Now, the Champion series:

When I first joined Substack, Sean Thomas McDonnell was one of the first Substackers I found. I read his short story, The GOOD EGG…

and then thought about it for days. It’s strange and memorable, beautiful and simple. Since then, I’ve read every story he’s put out and some from before I joined the party. All of his stories are excellent, all of them stay with me, most of them have eggs.

I am ashamed to say I did not know what an Automatic Writer was when I first subscribed to Sean Thomas McDonald’s publication. After learning the meaning of the term, I felt it fit perfectly (and is clever to boot). The voice and feel of any Shawn Tom McDonahugh story is one of beauty and terror and thought. One of my favorites of his is STICKS…

which still haunts me regularly. It has the feeling I’m trying to describe; beautiful words melted down and poured into a mould of horrid ideas. And there is always enough strangeness — enough mystery — to make me immediately reread his stories. I know for a fact I scrolled immediately back to the top and reread Sticks, and LAKE MOTHER…

and Good Egg.

Another thing that needs mentioned is Sean Terrance McDowell’s activity and support of the Substack community. If you were unaware, the musically inclined hands of Stewart Timothy McDimmidome have been involved with or directly responsible for several huge projects on Substack. The Substack Zone, inspired by the Twilight Zone’s 66th anniversary (and now available in it’s entirety as the drop-dead gorgeous Midnight Vault — hubba hubba) was the brainchild of Swan Thong Nickleback and J CURTIS. Soon after, the Dark Tidings Substack event took the 12 Days of Christmas in a chokehold and Seamus Taylor Macintosh delivered the memorable SWANMASTER.

And I guarantee you he’s got more community creations planned, so peel those eyes.

As a final mention of two other favorite stories of mine, see [5][7]

And DANEL

Alright then, bye.

