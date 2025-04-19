Deadline for first level stories (which are actually the climax of the tale(s)): May 15th.

(Remember, we’re writing these backward.)

Everyone reads and votes until May 20th.

Deadline for level two stories (which lead into level one): June 1st

Everyone reads and votes until June 6th.

Deadline for level three stories (which lead into level two): June 14th.

Everyone reads and votes until June 21st.

Deadline for level four stories (which lead into level one): July 1st.

There is no vote on level four.

I write the single level 5 story.

We are ready before August.

What you might have missed before:

Slack

If you are a paid subscriber to either Literary Salon or Bookmotion, I’ll send you an invite to the members Slack where we are building discussion groups for the various Literary Salon projects. You do not need to be a paid subscriber to participate in Open World. Information will be shared in posts like this, and the DMs are open. If you want a paid membership but your financial situation makes that impossible, DM me, and I’ll set something up for you.

If you’re interested in becoming a paid subscriber, though, I’m running a special:

Specials

World Building

First-round authors have it easy. Follow the rules but write what you want.

will be compiling Franklin lore for future writers to follow. We have

being built!

—Thaddeus Thomas