The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

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JamesLuo's avatar
JamesLuo
4d

…and you feel fine?

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Doug Strand's avatar
Doug Strand
2d

I’m enjoying this cosmological series. Does Cosmological Coupling have anything to say about the so far unresolved issues between quantum mechanics and gravity? My understanding is this is one of the issues physics has yet to solve.

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