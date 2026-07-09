The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

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Marla Anderson's avatar
Marla Anderson
Jul 9

You made my brain hurt... in a good way.

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1 reply by Thaddeus Thomas
Janine Eaby's avatar
Janine Eaby
Jul 9

I love weird science deep dives.

Scientific principals aren't proven, they're only disproven or have observations and outcomes that continue to support them. Kind of like someone isn't "proven" innocent in court. They're just not proven guilty.

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