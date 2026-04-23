The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

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Chet Sandberg's avatar
Chet Sandberg
6d

Study Lev Grossman. There’s a lot I hate about his prose (passive voice, continuous verb forms, etc.), but he’s a genius when it comes to imparting the POV character’s emotional state in his environmental description. Pynchon does it a lot, too, but it’s harder to pin down in Pynchon because, well, Pynchon.

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