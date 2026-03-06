One: I was a tall and skinny kid with fantasies of looking like a bodybuilder, and I’ve been thinking of a fundamental misunderstanding that kept me that way. I’d follow the tips bodybuilders gave other bodybuilders about targeting certain muscles, but what I needed to be doing instead was working the large muscle groups. That would have set the foundation upon which all the detail work could be applied, and without that foundation, I wasn’t ever going to see the results I wanted.

The trouble was that I was “eavesdropping” on people who had already done that foundation work. Their focus was on what they needed, not what I needed, and I was too ignorant to know the difference.

We need to find that advice that applies to us where we are.

Two: I’m a fan of the one-panel comic, and a key to their success is the artwork tells a story that is then reinterpreted by the writing underneath. If the comic is just a talking head saying something funny, it surrenders much of its power.

If we squint hard enough to apply this to fiction writing, it could be interpreted different ways. It could be action within the mise-en-scène that reinterprets and is reinterpreted by the dialogue. It could be the narrative voice set against the voices of the characters. However we apply it, a contrast in narrative elements can reveal things to the reader that need never be directly addressed.

—Thaddeus Thomas