The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

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Caz Hart's avatar
Caz Hart
5d

I'd be very keen to be a beta reader.

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Doug Strand's avatar
Doug Strand
5d

I’d love to be a beta reader.

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