He had no one but himself to blame, and finding that unacceptable, he looked for a volunteer.

Howard figured he understood Mister Lester’s thinking well enough. In Howard’s youth, such things were handled by the newspaper, nestled among the want ads and personals, in bold black ink, a small section labeled Sin Eaters.

Proper. Dignified. Business-like.

Mister Lester was old enough. He’d remember those days same as Howard.

Long before the demise of the newspaper, the sin eaters moved to Craig’s List. Their numbers grew, and their quality dropped. The older generations talked of nothing else, and after a deluge complaints, demands for refunds, and the infamous law suit, Craig’s List banned sin eaters—right at the birth of social media.

Suddenly they didn’t even have to come to your home to absorb your sin. Everything could be handled online. It never felt right. It never felt real, but the online eaters flourished while the old traditions died.

According to Mister Lester, Apple had a Sin Eater app, but Mister Lester doubted it would any better—and on principle he hated paying the 30% Apple tax. No, modern commerce had destroyed a valued tradition, and if he wanted the honest, old-fashioned experience, it had to be in person.

Howard “the Ducked” had lived on the streets for thirteen years, migrating through the city, traveling by the schedule of available services. About a third of the homeless were his people, the migrants. Another third staked a territory and scrounged for what they could when the local services went dark. It seemed a pitiless life. The other third scared him. Howard didn’t know where they came from or where they were going. Strange faces meant trouble.

He’d tell anyone who’d listen, stick to what you know. Change meant nothing but poverty and pain. He said those very words to Mister Lester in the basement of the Church of St. Dymphna, but Mister Lester wasn’t the sort of man to listen, least of all to a man of the streets.

All Mister Lester wanted was to find someone who knew what it was to be a sin eater.

“My mother used sin eaters on the regular,” Howard told him. “She'd cook the fanciest meal she knew how, and he'd eat up the whole thing, all by his lonesome. She'd buy the goat from some folk out in the country and keep it for a week, feeding it all sorts of wickedness before killing it her own self. What went into that goat wasn’t anything I ever want in me.”

Mister Lester’s eyes stared back, hopeless and empty. “Why?” he asked, his voice so low, Howard knew he wasn’t really asking. This was despair finding its voice. “What could it matter to you?”

Howard answered him straight. “My sin is weight enough, and when you take the sin of another, you take it from him, as far from him as you can. I ain’t got much, but all I do got is here.”

For three more weeks, Mister Lester volunteered at the basement kitchen at the Church of St. Dymphna. He’d worked to establish relationships and seemed only to ask those he'd seen regularly at the kitchen. None of it mattered. They all said no.

Mister Lester was asking the wrong people. Howard saw that more clearly each week, as St. Dymphna’s day rolled around again. Those who came and went, carrying too great a weight to linger, they were the ones—if they had any appetite left.

Howard promised himself never to fear again those who deserved his pity.

That final afternoon at St. Dymphna’s, Mister Lester was there, but he didn’t come out to talk. He worked in the kitchen and others served. The meat was rich and sweet, familiar, and a little gamey. The more he ate, the more he could do nothing but eat, no matter how heavy the meal weighed on his heart.

The room ate in silence, and when there was nothing left to consume, they rose together, all feeling the call that tugged at Howard’s gut. It was time to go, and he’d never be this way again.

From the kitchen window, Mister Lester watched, his smile bright and carefree.

-END-

Thaddeus Thomas

