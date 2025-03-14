No one had any business calling this early, not unless there’d been an accident. Or a death. Rhea grabbed her phone and blinked at the incoming number, a strange area code, probably a scam, and at two in the morning. Wait until they wake a senator. Then we’ll have a law.

The phone rang again, same caller. She blocked the number.

Even as she closed her eyes, she could feel the phone’s light lingering. She’d lay awake for an hour, tempted to scroll Bluesky as if that would make sleep easier. Then she’d flip over to TikTok, only for a couple of videos, and then it’d be 5 a.m. She’d have to drag her sleepy butt to the shower–but just a couple videos more. Five thirty. Skip the shower. Rush to work. Be late.

She opened her eyes.

Behind the darkness, she saw the light of the phone, and on the ceiling, to the left, it said two thirteen. To the right, sixty degrees. She blinked. The words weren’t there, not really. She could see their absence and yet feel their presence, and just above her head, a thin strip carried a notification: missed call.

The phone rang.

Her parents’ number. Oh god.

Mom? Dad?

No answer.

Mom? Is everyone okay?

The phone clicked and the audio became softly alive, as it always did when the robocallers registered an answer and switched to a live swindler. She didn’t hang up. Her hand shook. A fresh, new wetness soothed the anger in her eyes, but in her soul, she needed to scream.

She needed to tear someone apart.

Her eyes opened to an unlit room. The phone sat darkly upon the nightstand, and when the tear trickled from her eye, it felt like relief.

But in her ear, the sound remained, the open connection. Audio, softly alive.

And her mother’s voice spoke her name.