I’m still Me!

If you were a subscriber of ThaddeusThomas.com, my author site which recently ran Kraken in a Coffee Shop, I’ve merged that newsletter with Literary Salon. You’re subscribed to the material you would have received previously, but if you want more (including my prose style essays), you can manage that below.

A New Serial is Coming!

Warp & Woof

Easily Manage Your Subscription

Urgent: If you subscribed to the newsletter on or near 2/13/2025 you may not be subscribed to Re: Write which includes my prose-style essays, the main draw for most of my readers. Follow the easy steps below to correct that.

go to: https://literarysalon.thaddeusthomas.com/account

Every Section I offer will have toggles. Toggle on the ones you want to receive and toggle off the ones you don't. Completed serials like Winnie-the-Pooh or Kraken in Coffee Cup have no more emails to send. Toggling them makes no difference. To gain access to completed serials visit the Serials tab in the top menu.

“The Literary Salon” is a catch-all, mostly for older posts that didn’t fit in any of the new. “Right Readers” is a business plan for catching readers with a second Substack. I’ve followed that plan to a point where it now feels best to combine the two. I don’t recommend taking a second Substack lightly, but the greater success was my non-author site newsletter, which validates those early ideas.

“Re: Write” includes all my series for writers, and “Re: Read” focuses, naturally, on readers. “Short Ficion” and Serials” get you access to my posted fiction.

“Substack Authors” contains all my various ways of finding new fiction on Substack and of being found. The Champion series is coming soon.

I closed my Philosophy blog, too, and the old posts are collected under “Philosophy”. Any addition will be rare.

“Community Notes” help me share news about Literary Salon with you.

There will be a Section for each new serial as well, and if you don’t like one, all you have to do is visit your account and toggle it off. I will try to include links to make this easy.

Not shown: you can choose whether you want to be notified with there’s a new thread in chat.

This format works for any Substack, including your own.

Just type in [the address]/account.

I saw this used elsewhere on a non-fiction related site, with the link and the screenshot—and absolutely loved it. If you’re a Substack author, you can help your readers manage their account with you the same way. (I can’t give the person credit who inspired this, as it was random that I stumbled upon them and don’t remember who they were.)

Completed Serials are Available

Check out a serial you haven’t read: Serials

Or catch a short story.

Inside Baseball

For those of you interested in the numbers:

Before the merger: 1107 subscribers

After the merger: 1477 subscribers

The author site claimed 623 subscribers, but only 599 of those were still good emails, I suppose. Whatever the reason, the download was 599. Once duplicates were removed, that resulted in 365 transferred subscribers.

You can tell that I’ve forged this from the remnants of the old author site, but now I’m the only subscriber left.

The Philosophy site had 120+ subscribers, but I didn’t transfer them as I no longer planned to regularly offer what they signed up for.

My author site subscribers were intentionally not signed up for Re: Write as that’s not what they signed up for, either. If that’s you, I brough you on as a pure reader to engage with the same sort of material you previously enjoyed.

Kraken in a Coffee Cup was a love-it-or-hate-it experience, with its modern twist on 19th-century prose. I quit sending subscribers gained from Bookmotion to the site because I’d lose every single one of them. It wasn’t a book to stumble upon, in progress, unprepared.

For a while, ThaddeusThomas.com was outperforming Literary Salon, but then it hit a three-month stall, and I decided that after Kraken finished, I’d combine the two. By that time, Literary Salon was close to double its numbers.

There are other reasons for the stall, however. I was focused on Literary Salon, which meant the author site had the weekly serial and that’s about it. From my personal experience, I’ve seen that weekly posts will only maintain membership. I shouldn’t have expected anything different.

The big spike at the end is the completed transfer from the author site:

I’d been preparing for this change for the last few weeks, and changing which domain hosted literary salon was step number one. Then I swapped out the cute lion for my own mug. If you miss the lion, though, he’s up on bookmotion.

My biggest concern was getting the email transfer approved, and that happened this morning. Everything else can now move forward.

— Thaddeus Thomas