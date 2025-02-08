Kraken in a Coffee Cup: 19 - 21: The Final Three Chapters
The Starling slowly draws nigh, bleached, bleeding with rust, and scabbed with frost. Only her lower sails are set. I stare into the broken ice of time and feel the madness of the universe creeping.
Table of Contents
If you’re new to the story, I suggest beginning with the table of contents so you’ll understand the origins of the text and why I say it was co-authored by Herman Melville.
If you be so prepared, you may now read:
Kraken in a Coffee Cup.
Chapter Nineteen
