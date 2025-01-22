Kraken in a Coffee Cup: 16-18
The men cast loose the tackles and bands of the boat and set her ready; I climb over the rail, still clutching the soft-glowing soul, and those meant to travel with me follow.
Table of Contents
If you’re new to the story, I suggest beginning with the table of contents so you’ll understand the origins of the text and why I say it was co-authored by Herman Melville.
And now,
Kraken in a Coffee Cup.
Chapter Sixteen
The men cast loose the tackles and bands of the boat and set her ready; I climb over the rail, still clutching the soft-…