Kraken in a Coffee Cup: 13-15
When the steward thrusts his pale, loaf-of-bread face from the cabin-scuttle and announces dinner, Captain Charon catches hold of the mizen shrouds, swings himself to the deck, and says...
Table of Contents
If you’re new to the story, I suggest beginning with the table of contents so you’ll understand the origins of the text and why I say it was co-authored by Herman Melville.
And now,
Kraken in a Coffee Cup.
Chapter Thirteen
When the steward thrusts his pale, loaf-of-bread face from the cabin-scuttle and announces dinner, Captain Charon catch…