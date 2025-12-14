Barring any prohibitive incident, I’ll post a chronicle each evening the market is open, between 8pm and midnight, eastern time. On weekends and holidays, when we have more time before the start of the next trading day, the chronicle may come later.

Please Note: the data I use in the final stage of making my growth-stock picks will not be revealed, but I start with stocks that have better than a 2 on the Average Broker Rating (leaning toward Strong Buy) and which cost more than $10 per share.

I also try to steer clear of trial-phase biotech stocks as they are more speculative by nature.

THE PROCESS

Each night I’ll provide a list for the next day of which stocks I’m considering.

METHOD SCORES (MS): An indication of unmet desire for the stock. 1-5 is an ideal range and suggests potential for but not a guarantee of short-term growth. As we drop below 1 or rise over 5, that potential slips. Scores below -1 are considered irrelevant. Scores over 7 again suggest a potential for growth but also a high likelihood of a pullback. While these scores are the heart of how I pick growth stocks, their benefit remains hypothetical.

BUYS: Unless bullish circumstances permit a pre-market purchase, I don’t buy until half an hour after the market opens and then only when the chart supports an entry. Many buys can wait until the last minutes of the open market.

HOLD:

A buy signal was triggered on something I already own, but if the stock has recently surged in price, I may still sell or reduce my position.

SELL:

I sell daily to raise cash for the next day, and those sales are based on performance as judged the day of the sale.

MARKET SHIFTS:

Daytime moves are based on the previous night’s data, and on occasion, news can shift the focus entirely. I always need to be willing to sell if my portfolio is out of tune with the market.

DIVERSIFICATION:

To prepare for a downturn while still seeking growth, I’ve chosen to place the majority of the account in growth stocks but split the rest among bonds, Forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, real estate, and cash.

DIVIDEND STOCKS:

Unlike growth, the stocks in this section are a long-term hold. They’ll change with the new year. For 2026 they are: NLY, NKE, KO, MRK, and PG.

—Thaddeus Thomas

Disclaimer: The information provided in this material is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial advice. I am not a licensed financial advisor, and nothing contained herein constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security or investment. Investing in stocks involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. Before making any investment decisions, you should conduct your own research and consult with a qualified financial professional who can assess your individual circumstances, financial situation, and investment objectives.

INVESTING AS A WRITER: SUPPLEMENTARY PAGES



INVESTING AS A WRITER: 1/2/2026 - 12/31/2026

DAY 1

Method: +1.48%; S&P: +0.19%

PORTFOLIO

GROWTH

LLY (Method Score -4.29 on a gain of 0.53%.)

TSM (Method Score 3.72 on a gain of 5.17%.)

AVAV (Method Score 7.36 on a gain of 5.91%.)

OVERGROWTH

APLD (MS 2.64 on a gain of 14.64%.)

MU (MS 36.18 on a gain of 10.51%)

Unless there’s a meaningful drop in price before then, I’m reducing positions held at first access to the pre-market. This could be the precursor to huge gains Monday, but I need to err on the side of profit protection.

UNDERGROWTH

TMUS (sell)

POSSIBLE GROWTH BUYS

MRVL

AMD

POSSIBLE UNDERGROWTH BUYS

MP (MS 0.82 on growth of 8.81%)

CLS (MS 0.18 on growth of 2.3%)

Neither are strong, and MP is at risk of a pullback. Delay action and watch the charts.

POSSIBLE OVERGROWTH BUYS

WDC (MS 10 on growth of 8.96%)

ASML (MS 2.22 on growth of 8.78%)

ALAB (MS 7.18 on growth of 7.93%)

VALUE (Long-Term-Hold ETF)

none at this time

VALUE BUY

MGV

BONDS (ETFs)

XCCC

HYLB

EMB

BND

IUSB

TLT

FOREX (ETFs)

FXA (Australian)

FXB (British)

FXE (Euro)

FXY (Japanese)

FOREX BUY

FXF (Swiss Franc)

PRECIOUS METAL RELATED

B

WPM

RGLD (sell)

SIVR

GLD

PLTM

SLVP

POSSIBLE METAL BUYS

AU

FCX

NEM

HBM

CMCL* (absolute buy)

KGC

CDE

OTHER COMMODITIES

DBA

PDBC

PIT

HGER

TILL

USO

BNO

CRYPTO RELATED

MARA

COIN

IBIT

POSSIBLE CRYPTO BUYS

MSTR (MS 12 on a gain of 3.43%)

HUT (MS 2.64 on a gain of 11.6%.)

REAL ESTATE ETFs

none at this time

POSSIBLE REAL ESTATE BUYS

VNQ

SCHH

XLRE

DIVIDEND STOCKS (Year-long Hold)

NLY

NKE

KO

MRK

PG

CASH

38%

Position goals: Growth and Dividend—full position, Value (single ETF)—triple position, All Others—reduced position.

— Thaddeus Thomas

SATURDAY 1/3/2026

I’ve introduced the GROWTH category in place of STOCKS, and today, I’m adding two more important categories: OVERGROWTH and UNDERGROWTH. Overgrowth sees an increased chance of a pullback taking away gains. I’ll need to look at a reduced investment if not a total sell. Undergrowth are stocks with room to grow.

I’m also introducing a scoring system to indicate the residual desire for a stock at its closing price. I’ve considered a score of 1-5 to be the sweet spot, offering the possibility of growth the next day without a reduced chance of a pullback (assuming the stock isn’t already in OVERGROWTH.) Scores above 5 increase the chance of a pullback. By reporting a score instead of binary yes or no, new patterns can emerge.

How this will play out with undergrowth stocks in a bullish market is yet to be determined. If these were standard bullish stocks on a good day, I’ve highlighted the scores I would have picked as a potential purchase.

OVERGROWTH

SNDK 31.45

MU 36.18

WDC 10

APLD 2.64

UNDERGROWTH

MSTR 12

CLS 0.18

TME -0.55

CHWY -1.09

Out of these, I’m most interested in APLD and MSTR.

My current CONSIDERATION list (including the ETF, MGV, which will be my value play):

FOR CONSIDERATION

HUT 2.64

ASML 2.04

ALAB 7.18

MRVL 1.09

AMD 6.64

MSTR 12

MGV n/a

POSSIBLE HOLD

APLD 2.64

AVAV 7.36 *

*AVAV isn’t ranked well enough for my lists. When I sell it, it won’t be back until its ranking improves.

— Thaddeus Thomas

FRIDAY 1/2/2026

Method: +1.48%; S&P: +0.19%

Cash: 37.74%

FOR CONSIDERATION

GROWTH

ASML

ALAB

MRVL

TSM (hold)

SNDK (possible pullback due)

MU (indicates hold but possible pullback due)

APLD (indicates hold but possible pullback due)

CRYPTO-RELATED

HUT

SELL

TMUS

Day Action:

I bought 1/3 of my intended amount of each property from the “stock” category early and bought the rest of the list between 1030-1100. I’ll buy the rest of the “stocks” at noon or the end of the day. At noon I’ll also…

Add to that:

VALUE

MGV

CRYPTO

MARA

COIN

IBIT

*I say “stocks” because everything I do is stocks or ETFs. Maybe I should label that category as GROWTH.

I forgot to list VALUE yesterday. I currently own MS and HBM, which also falls under precious minerals. MS has less enthusiastic support from analysts than I’d like, but it’s doing well today. (Later in the day, I sold the stock instead of waiting until I'd lost the gain.)

ABVX: it’s been volatile intraday and is currently down slightly. I’m selling.

My latest method picks are up (APLD) 12.5%, (MU) 8%, and (TSM) 3.75%. Now, MU 8%, I owned already. APLD too, outside of the method—and I’m up 7.3% in the (APLD) portion I bought early this morning with the method. Timing is an issue when I can’t get my stocks picked until after market close.

I bought the remaining 2/3 of APLD just before noon. The dip was slight but had flattened. (NOTE, I also sold my stake in APLD held in another account.)

TSM is similar, buying now.

MU may have peaked, and I didn’t really intend to double my investment anyway. The additional 1/3 I purchased at 7am is sufficient.

For the non-growth positions, I’m only buying a 1/3 position. I just bought MGV at that amount. For the crypto, I just bought 1/5 of that. That was part trepidation and part being low on cash. I’ve sold enough to have a 25% cash position in the account, but there’s very little settled and available to trade.

Noonish: Method: +0.87%, S&P: -0.15%

1:30p: I sold TEVA. It’s up today, and I took advantage of that to get out, primarily because it’s biotech.

— Thaddeus Thomas

THURSDAY 1/1/2026

Portfolio Plus Intended Changes

STOCKS (and Stock ETFs)

ABVX — +3.47% WATCH

TEVA — -1.11% HOLD

TMUS — -0.42% HOLD

LLY — -0.61% HOLD

MU — -2.87% HOLD

NVO — -3.36% SELL

FLY — -2.66% SELL

GEV — -1.04% SELL

MU — -2.87% BUY

GLTO — -27.09% SELL

BUY

APLD

TSM

MU

BONDS (ETFs)

IVOL — -0.07% SELL

SCHJ — -0.01% SELL

ANGL — +0.15% SELL

YEAR — -0.40% SELL

AGG — -0.22% SELL

HYDB — +0.01% SELL

HYGV — 0.01% SELL

BUY

XCCC

HYLB

EMB

BND

IUSB

TLT

FOREX (ETFs)

FXA (Australian) — -0.36%

FXB (British) — -0.16%

FXE (Euro) — -0.29%

FXY (Japanese) — -0.29%

BUY

FXF

PRECIOUS METALS (stocks and ETFs)

SLV — -6.62% SELL ANYTHING NOT MARKED HOLD

SIVR — -6.58% HOLD

PSLV — -6.23%

COPX — -0.91%

USAS — -7.77%

AUGO — 0.11%

PLTM — -4.28% HOLD

PPLT — -5.83%

PALL — -5.82%

HBM — -0.85%

BUY/HOLD

B

WPM

RGLD

SIVR

GLD

PLTM

SLVP

OTHER COMMODITIES (ETFs)

UNG — -5.91% SELL ALL

BOIL — -12.63%

HARD — -0.60%

BCI — -8.37%

BUY

DBA

PDBC

PIT

HGER

TILL

USO

BNO

CRYPTO CURRENCIES (related stocks and ETFs)

none at this time

DIVIDEND STOCKS (DOW DOGS 4 + NLY)

NLY — -3.21%

NKE — +4.20%

KO — -0.30%

MRK — -1.46%

PG — -0.99%

CASH

— Thaddeus Thomas

Everything before this point was my learning phase before I started the running tally on 1/2/2026.

Wednesday 12/31/2025

The market is closed tomorrow, and then on Friday, this experiment is meant to start keeping an ongoing score. I’m so not ready.

The S&P: -0.74%; the Method: -0.54%

Today I bought ABVX and sold nothing.

ABVX for the day was down -2.52%, but I bought at noon (11am central) and made 3.47% by closing. (Roughly speaking, noon is frequently the low betwen an 11am high and the 1pm rebound.) Unless it’s a turn around, though, I’ll lose that gain in the next session.

All of Monday’s stocks were in the red today.

Rising stocks picked by the Method: APLD, GPCR, and outlier TSM. TSM is a strong buy while the other two are strong buys or buys.

I’ll skip GPCR as I’m feeling burned by biotech.

BUY

APLD (buy at end of day)

TSM (buy at end of day)

HOLD

FLY

MU

— Thaddeus Thomas

Tuesday 12/30/2025

Excluding SMX which isn’t the Method:

The S&P: -0.14%; the Method: -1.19%

Today’s post is complicated because I need data.

Price 10+, volume 1M+, 0 to -3%, Any Bullish, Momentum

ORI—strong buy—46.24, 46.00—200, 46.50—400, 1M/1M/1M, Day Range: 46.05, 46.50, Year Range: 33.00, 46.76, PC&O 46.36, 46.35— -1.30% (-0.77%)

BTSG—strong buy—37.64, 36.00—100, 40.03—100, 1.2M/2M/3M, Day Range: 37.54, 37.95, Year Range: 15.26, 38.42, PC&O 37.86, 37.84— -0.50% (-0.87%)

TEVA—strong buy—31.34, 31.26—100, 31.34—100, 3.7M/8M/11M, Day Range: 31.31, 31.62, Year Range 12.47, 31.99, PC&O 31.56, 31.50— -0.41% (-0.26%)

IMVT—strong buy—25.35, 24.20—100, 28.90—100, 1.2M/2M/2M, DR: 24.95, 25.61, YR: 12.72, 27.69, PC&O 25.61, 25.45— +0.28% (-0.24%)

ABVX—strong buy—138.34, 138.55—700, 139.64—100, 1.4M/2M/1M, DR: 134.02, 140.47, YR: 4.77, 148.83, PC&O 140.40, 140.00— -2.52% (+3.47%)

SNDX—strong buy—20.74, 20.59—100, 21.50—200, 1.2M/1M/2M, DR: 20.42, 21.11, YR: 8.58, 22.73, PC&O 21.07, 20.91— +1.30% (-0.38%)

ABVX is a selection, but I said no more biotech.

BBIO—strong buy or buy—75.48, 74.60—100, 75.50—100

LITE—strong buy or buy—371.18, 370.15—100, 371.20—100

ALLY—strong buy or buy—45.59, 44.65—200, 46.00—100

TJX—strong buy or buy—155.35, 155.00—100, 156.25—100

PHAT—strong buy or buy—16.92, 16.81—600, 19.70—100

FCX—buy or strong buy—51.41, 51.20—100, 51.34—100

MRK—buy or strong buy—106.06, 106.00—200, 106.18—100

VLY—buy or strong buy—11.78, 11.69—600, 11.90—1500

REGN—buy or strong buy—773.94, 772.42—40, 776.00—40

LRCX—buy or strong buy—173.78, 173.73—100, 174.05—100

Same but Market Leaders:

TMO—strong buy—583.45, 581.00—80, 585.00—40

MU—strong buy—292.63, 292.05—500, 292.15—1600

SNDK—strong buy—240.22, 239.70—100, 240.00—900

APP—strong buy or buy—693.71, 690.36—80, 690.61—480

WDC—strong buy or buy—176.06, 175.49—100, 175.99—100

MRK—buy or strong buy—106.06, 106.00—200, 106.18—100

LRCX—buy or strong buy—173.78, 173.73—100, 174.05—100

I might buy ABVX. I don’t know.

Monday 12/29/2025

The S&P: -0.35%; the Method: -2.26%

Market Summary: Not good. Most of the losses came from four stocks. PALL and PPLT fell quickly, and SMX continued its plummet. I sold my shares in another account during the pre-market, and that proved to be the right move. I actually made a little money. Finally, I accidentally bought twice as much GLTO as I meant to, and it started to fall about an hour before closing. I held onto most or all of my position in each of these stocks and sold off all the older stocks except for MU later sold in after hours) and (by accident) GEV. They’ll come back, but I need a clean slate to practice reading my financial tea leaves.

Today I sold: ALAB, +AMZN, +ASTS, AVAV, +AVGO, +BIDU, C, CRDO, CRWV, FIX, +FLY, GLTO (partial), +GOOG, HOOD, PLTR, +QBTS, RKLB, SNDK, +TSM, +WDC.

I indicated the stocks sold at a profit with a +, and a quick glance tells us that in a market like this one, stocks become a roller coaster. Stocks with healthy losses were sold at a gain or slight loss today. I’m hoping to see the same for today’s fearful four.

Current Portfolio

(I only use stocks and ETFs to gain exposure to various asset classes)

Stocks: MU, GEV, TEVA, GLTO, AMX

Dividend Stocks: NKE, KO, MRK, NLY

Precious Metals: COPX, SLV, SIVR, PLSV, AUGO, USAS, PPLT, PALL

Bonds: ANGL, IVOL, HYGV, AGG, HYDB, SCHJ, YEAR

Commodities: HARD, BOIL, UNG, BCI

Forex: FXB, FXA, FXE, FXY

Note: Looking at my stocks now, MU made a strong come back. It closed up 3.41%, rising up out of a loss for a 1.83% gain. It’s up a little in after hours, and I’m selling it now before I lose my profit.

Additional lessons from today: GLTO has too low a volume, below 100,000. It wasn’t so low that there weren’t transactions, but the chart danced between the bid and the ask with no offerings in between. This also exaggerated its dip, I’m sure.

In a strong, trending market, the Method works well, but a see-sawing market like this one can also be used to my advantage. I’d decided I needed to pick only from among stocks on an upward trajectory, and while that means that they may fall on the day I buy, if I buy at the end of the market, I miss the fall and I’m ready for another day’s reversal.

On top of that, I want to consider value growth stocks, assuming the Method will actually choose any. Those screened for possible selection are: EIX, TIGO, CNXC, MFC, BMRN, GSK, JHG, and KVUE. (I’ll add PPG and NTR.)

For growth stocks, possibilities are: PRAX, VSCO, and EXAS. If any of these three are selected (and especially PRAX which gained 13% today), they’ll have to be purchased late. Based on what happens with today’s buys, I might even wait until the next morning.

And… none of them. The Method selected none of them.

It chose MU again, which I’ve sold, and also ANET, LLY, TMUS, XOM, LMT, and FLY.

While those become my main stock selections, I do want to add value growth stocks to my diversification, but I’ve reviewed all the stocks I mentioned above and decided against them as a longer-term hold.

Dialing down the Method will catch us a few value growth stocks: MS, HBM, and MRK. Hudbay Minerals is a gold stock, but a few gold stocks came within spitting distance of being picked.

BUY

VALUE

MS

HBM

STOCKS

MU

ANET

LLY

TMUS

XOM

LMT

FLY

HOLD

COPX

SLV

USAS

GLTO

— Thaddeus Thomas

Friday 12/26/2025

The S&P: -0.03%; the Method: -1.1%.

Market Summary: Gold surprised with its comeback, but PALL and PPLT were the heroes of the day. Negative volatility hit several positions at opening.

Starting Monday, I’m diversifying the account, and that’s reflected in the new buy lists. From now on, sell lists are made on the day of the sale as positions are chosen to unload, not the day before.

“BUYS” are possibilities and subject to their performance on the actual trading day. Percentages are my current target.

Monday:

40% STOCKS (and Stock ETFs)

BUY

GLTO

ALMU

TEVA

HOLD

TSM

MU

20% BONDS (ETFs)

BUY

IVOL

SCHJ

ANGL

YEAR

AGG (anchor position)

HYDB

HYGV

3% FOREX (ETFs)

BUY

FXA (Australian)

FXB (British)

FXE (Euro)

FXY (Japanese)

2% PRECIOUS METALS (stocks and ETFs)

BUY

SLV

SIVR

PSLV

COPX

USAS

AUGO

PLTM

HOLD

PPLT

2% OTHER COMMODITIES (ETFs)

BUY

UNG

BOIL

HARD

BCI (anchor position)

3% CRYPTO CURRENCIES (related stocks and ETFs)

BUY

none at this time

20% DIVIDEND STOCKS (DOW DOGS 4 + NLY)

BUY & HOLD

NLY

NKE

KO

MRK

PG

10% CASH

CURRENT POSITIONS

Stocks: SMX, TSM, BIDU, WDC, FIX, QBTS, AVGO, CRWV, AMZN, ASTS, SNDK, GOOG, NVO, RKLB, FLY, C , GEV, MU, ALAB, PLTR, CRDO

Precious Metals: PALL, PPLT

Market Expectations:

Precious metals ended the day hot, and I expect to see that continue Monday. There’s still not much certainty in the market, but it may try to define itself next week.

Today: I broke my own rules and paid the price. To remind myself to do better, I’ve added the rules to the process section.

SELL

(Sell early purchases and buy back late)

SMX

FLY

RKLB

To raise cash for Monday:

CRWV

ASTS

plus parts of positions above standard entry level.

REVISED BUY

Reserve purchases for the evening

WDC

C

MU (An addition I bought early because I thought I knew better than the method)

QBTS

FLY

RGC

MU

RKLB

CRWV

ASTS

SND

SMX: late in the day, they revealed new shares which immediately changed the valuation.

— Thaddeus Thomas

Wednesday 12/24/2025

UNLOAD*

AG

AU

B

BE

CDE

CRWD

GFI

HBM

HL

INOD

MRVL

NEM

NXT

PAAS

QBTS

*The UNLOAD category are stocks I’m selling immediately to raise money for the next market day and to adjust to shifts in the market.

The S&P: 0.32%; the Method: -1.01%.

Market Summary: An economic report Monday morning shifted the market’s focus away from precious metals and energy and back to growth stocks. By not having a plan to respond to such changes (other than selling and buying as the Method guides), the portfolio remained out of step with the market today. The “unload” list is intended to remedy that oversight. In addition, I’ve added a section labeled “market expectations,” and when those expectations indicate clear sectors, it will be easier to target the necessary changes when news creates another shift of the market’s focus.

BUY

Morning

C 1.81%

WDC 0.73%

RGC -2.57%

QBTS -5.49% I may yet regret unloading this one.

SMX -7.36%

Evening

MU 3.77%

SNDK 2.12%

All Day

none at this time

SELL

First Access

none at this time

After 10am (9am ct)

I may not sell these.

GEV 0.88%

CRDO 0.40%

MSFT 0.24%

HOOD 0.17%

AMZN 0.10%

GOOG 0.00%

Note: I’m experimenting with not selling anything bought the day before.

HOLD

FLY 2.19%

NVO 1.84%

TSM 0.62%

AVGO 0.26%

PLTR 0.02%

RKLB 0.00%

AVAV -0.17%

BIDU -0.38%

FIX -0.76%

PPLT -1.69%

CRWV -1.73%

PALL -7.51%

ASTS -8.89%

Market Expectations:

I foresee a focus on swing trading, attempting to ride powerful but volatile stocks on the rebound. Gold is cold, but PPLT and PALL are poised for growth. In the end though, there’s not much desire left for Friday’s market

Watch List:

NBIS, SIL, PRAX, BMRN, MU

Tuesday 12 / 23 / 2025

I was expecting a bad day and told someone that at least bad days are learning experiences, and it was that.

Method: -0.43% S&P: +0.46%

One thing the method can’t account for is news, and news is what happened, today. Good economic data put everyone into growth stocks, while last night, the need was for energy stocks and precious metals.

BUY

Morning

RKLB

CRWV

ASTS

FLY

NVO*

AVAV*

Evening

PPLT

PALL

FIX

TSM

PLTR*

All Day

*optional for noted stocks

SELL

First Access

none at this time

9:45am (8:45 ct)

BE

MSFT

CRDO

GEV

CRWD

INOD

HOOD

ALAB

HOLD

HL

MRVL

AVGO

AMZN

GOOG

B

CDE

HBM

PAAS

NEM

AG

NXT

AU

BIDU

GFI

QBTS

NOTE: I’ll need to sell under-performing stocks to have enough funds for Friday. (All or partial.)

10am: I sold about 9:50am ET, and I would have done better to sell WYFI at first access (7am ET for Fidelity customers). $18.31 vs. $17.21. However, there are a couple of stocks on the sell list that are up this morning and which I haven’t sold: LLY and PLTR.

LLY is currently 1080 and at first access, I would have sold it between 1070 and 1067.42.

I sold it at 1070.28 as it is coming down off of a morning high.

PLTR was up with a morning high of about $194.48 when I decided not to sell. It has also come off the morning high and fell quickly into loss territory. I sold around $193.50.

ANET hit a morning high at 9:45. APH’s high (still a loss) at 9:45. Ditto with BABA although the high wasn’t much of a bump. WYFI was falling but has a light uptick which topped out at 9:45. LLY’s high was at 9:35 with a lesser high at 9:50.

10:55am: I sold APLD because it hit that 7% limit.

The SELL rule I’ll test based on this:

Sell high performers at first access. (WYFI had a big overnight jump the day before.)

Sell others at 9:45. (8:45 my time.)

11:08am: I’ve dumped the HEDGE category.

11:15am: With a few exceptions, I’ve bought the same whether the results warned me of a bullish or bearish day to come. I’m going to change that.

Consider the following: these are last night’s BUYS with yesterday’s performance and today’s, as of right now.

QBTS 20.02% -3.3%

AG 4.97% -1.06%

HL 4.47% -1.75%

NXT 4.16% -2.01%

GFI 4.12% -1.75%

BE 3.87% -0.31%

B 1.92% -0.23%

CRWD 0.31% -1.64%

CRDO -0.13% +2.9%

MSFT -0.21% +3.08%

The only stocks worth looking at on a bearish day may be the ones that were down the day before.

A for the HOLD stocks (MAX and REDUCE are complicating things), I didn’t record their performance yesterday, but they are listed in order of their performance.

MAX

PAAS 1.04%

ALAB -1.74%

AMZN 1.29%

INOD -1.21%

CDE - 0.72%

REDUCE

AU -0.68%

NEM -0.03%

HBM 1.6%

GOOG 1.42%

HOOD -2.03%

BIDU -1.05%

MRVL 3.35%

AVGO 1.82%

Already sold:

WYFI

CRWV

APLD

Already owned stocks are an unpredictable mix, but on bearish days, profits in top stocks should be taken early.

On bearish days, I label buys as morning or evening buys based on their performance the day before. It’s possible this phenomenon (if it holds consistent) will only reveal itself on transitions between bull and bear market.

I’m only keeping the Sell, Buy, and Hold categories.

1:13pm: I keep calling today bearish, but the S&P is up 0.40%. That led me to look for the hero stocks I missed today/ Here with their gains as of now:

RGC 16.39%, NVO 6.77%

I had one big hero in my watch lists. (17.25% now). Unfortunately, it’s not possible to back-test and see if the method would have caught RGC if I hadn’t overlooked it. However, if it wasn’t even a possibility, I’ll usually know that. My method wouldn’t have caught this one.

The reason: I track unmet desire for a stock within the market, within a certain price threshold. The desire for RGC didn’t exist last night.

As for NVO, I’m not familiar with the stock, but it took a beating last July. What a nightmare. All of it’s gains were last night, during after hours. It would have had to trigger the night before, and it didn’t reach the threshold.

Big gainers that I need to add to me watch lists:

AFJK, PPLT, PALL, GPCR

Also:

AZO, DDS, MCK, IESC, GPOR, AVAV, MSI, HIFS, CEG, NPO, MLM, TDG, BH or BHA

Stocks listed may not meet the volume limits for the method and may be in my watch lists already. As it approaches 400 stocks, I can’t recognize everything.

3:37 PM — Before closing and in another account, I bought the stocks I sold this morning because they’d dropped so sharply. It’s too early for this to be a move driven by the method’s data. Purely a hunch that they’ll turn around overnight or tomorrow.

— Thaddeus Thomas

Monday 12 / 22 / 2025

I have three thoughts about today’s market. Two of my other accounts ended in the red today after morning numbers that dwarfed the Method’s. Investors decided it was time to take some pre-Christmas profit. It’s impact on the Method was felt primarily in Coreweave, and I sold off my position to preserve my own method.

The second hearkens back to Friday where I didn’t buy Rocket Lab or more of Coreweave because their gap rise between markets was so huge I expected a selloff. It didn’t happen and Rocket Lab grew over 9% today.

Finally, my new rules keep all stocks maxed at their entry levels. As I write this, I realize I need to make an exception for my hero stocks.

Fidelity’s numbers are a mystery. Long ago I figured out that the percentage gain shown is based on what’s actually invested. When you sell, it removes that profit from the calculation while rendering the remaining unrealized profit as a percentage against all monies in the account. According to that reading, the Method made 0.27%, today. According to the performance numbers on the summary, the Method made 1.92%. I don’t know how that number is calculated, and I can’t see it being correct.

On the balance page for the account, it shows the account total and its change. I calculate my numbers by dividing the change by the total, and I get 0.70%. On the change that they came to number by dividing the change by the amount invested (at the end of the day), I tried that calculation and came to 1.14%.

When the market was down and results were negative, I used the amount invested for my calculations because that was the worse number. Now the worse number is to use the total funds available, and I think I’ll keep to that method from now on.

I don’t know that I intend to keep nearly 40% of the account in cash, but I had a lot to sell today to get positions down to where my new rules said they should be.

The S&P 500 made 0.64%, today, compared to my 0.70%.

(The same summary page that said I made 1.92% also claimed the S&P made 0.69%.)

In addition to creating a hero stock category (even though I just sold my current hero stock), I’m also adding a hedge category. I want to know the Method has mechanisms to protect against downturns and crashes.

In the early afternoon, I bought trivial amounts ($100) of two bond stocks and two dividend stocks, which I shouldn’t have done in this account. That’s not the Method. I’ll sell them tomorrow. These were some of the possibilities I was considering, alongside options. What’s in better keeping with the Method is a hedge category that focuses on single-stock short ETFs. Here, I’m assuming the Method can successfully pick these ETFs, but their volume is low when compared to the underlying stock. It may or may not work, and the only way to know is to test it out.

The Hero category works like another buy, but I think it’s important to view it separately. The other new categories are explained below in yesterday’s chronicle. (I’m thinking I should change the Restore category to Max.)

I’ve thought about adding an Inflated category, and it seems necessary to judge what to do with these stocks. Note that, last Friday, Coreweave and Rocket Lab weren’t inflated before the premarket. They were rightfully labeled as a buy. Inflated stocks are so high during after hours that the probability of a sell off is too high.

The data suggests tomorrow will be weak with precious metals in the lead, but some stocks that lost money today and making themselves buys for tomorrow.

S&P 500: 0.64%; Method: 0.70%

BUY (Including today’s performance)

QBTS 20.02%

AG 4.97%

HL 4.47%

NXT 4.16%

GFI 4.12%

BE 3.87%

B 1.92%

CRWD 0.31%

CRDO -0.13%

MSFT -0.21%

HERO

*currently none*

INFLATED (Sell-off or potential hero?)

GEV (a minor inflation)

NOTE: A bought 1/6 more at opening as a test.

MAX (RESTORE)

PAAS

ALAB

AMZN

INOD

CDE

REDUCE

AU

NEM

HBM

GOOG

HOOD

BIDU

MRVL

AVGO

CRWV (if you still have it)

APLD

SELL

LLY

BABA

WYFI

PLTR

APH

ANET

HEDGE

*currently none*

Watch METD and NVDD. The rules for hedges may not be the same as for buys. NOTE: Both of these did poorly. I’ve added the new rules for hedges at the top of this page.

Sunday 12 / 21 / 2025

I’m combing all my entries into one live page that will be updated each market day. With new entries each day, it threatened to become my Substack’s whole identity.

I’m using the final days of December as live tinkering on my process, but starting in January, I’ll start a counter, officially tracking the method against the S&P with a goal over hitting 100% gain in a year.

Also, although I just introduced new rules for Monday, I want to change them again. Right now, if I’ve bought a stock and it meets my criteria again, I buy more—and that could be a mistake. These are very short term holds.

For stocks already in the portfolio:

If the method signals a “buy,” hold. Top off to full investment, but don’t buy an additional amount. Don’t sell any either, this is a true hold.

If the method signals a “hold,” follow the daily reduction plan.

If the method signals a “sell,” sell 100%.

That means my lists for Monday have to change. I’ll no longer have a “hold” category. I’m either restoring a stock to full investment or I’m cutting it by 20%.

BUY

WYFI

APLD

ALAB

CDE

INOD

ANET

APH

PLTR

RESTORE to 100% (Formerly part of “buy”)

CRWV

HOOD

PAAS

GEV

BIDU:

GOOG

AMZN

MRVL

REDUCE 20% (Formerly “hold”)

NEM -40%

HBM -20

LLY -40

AU -20

AVGO -40

BABA -40

SELL

IDR

AAPL

NVDA

CUT under-performing stocks as needed to end the day with 33% of the account in cash.

December 19th

Today, we had that second good day we so desperately needed.

S&P 500: 0.88%

This Experiment / Method: 1.40%

For the week, the S&P gained 0.0003%. For the week, the method gained 0.003%. It was a rough week, but we finished having beaten the S&P by a factor of 10.

EDIT: My goal is to double my money in a year, and as the S&P averages a 10% gain per year, beating the S&P by a factor of 10 is the ongoing objective.—I feel it’s important to set some perspective. The Method gained 1.4% but my collection of ETFs gained a very close 1.37%. The account I use for longer term investing gained 4.3%, and my little account with the crypto ETFs gained 6.52%. Despite those gains, both the long-term account and the crypto account are still recovering and in the negative for the last week. The ETFs are a bit off from where they were November 3rd, but they’re up for the month, gaining 3.35% to the S&P’s 2.5%. That’s respectable, considering my professionally managed account only gained 2.29% in that time.—To be useful to me, the method only needs to fare better than my worst impulses as an investor. To be useful to anyone else, it’s going to have to prove itself the better alternative, and it can only do that through consistency and dependability.

I have a refined set of rules for next week, but let’s start with the lists.

BUY

WYFI

APLD

ALAB

INOD

ANET

APH

PLTR

PAAS

GOOG

AMZN

SELL

IDR

NVDA

AAPL

HOLD

CRWV

HOOD

PAAS

AVGO

GEV

NEM

BABA

GOOG

HBM

LLY

AU

AMZN

MRVL

If anyone is comparing day-to-day lists, there are stocks that should be included that aren’t here. I failed to buy the stocks that gained the most overnight, always certain they had reached their peak (and always wrong). This has helped shape the new rules.

RULES

No more than 10 stocks on the buy list each day, and at least half of those need to be new. I’ll buy in 4 stages, an equal amount each time: first premarket access, 10am, noon, and before close. Set a limit of loss I’ll tolerate and sell 100% of that stock if the limit is reached. This isn’t a trailing stop loss, but actual loss from initial purchase. For next week, I’ll use 10%. Stocks on the sell list are 50% sold instead of 100%. (50% of initial value.) First premarket access. Held stocks are still 20% sold. (Or evenly divided to free up 20% liquidity for the next day.) First premarket access if up. 10am if down.

These changes will average the cost of a buy across the day. Each day I’ll have 20% of my account in cash to spend across ten stocks. A little of each stock gets sold each day, but stocks can last up to a week after the last purchase.

If you want to subscribe to this section, you’ll have to visit the account page and toggle on INVESTING. This section replaces GOAL:10k. If you were subscribed to that section but don’t want this one, you’ll need to toggle it off.

— Thaddeus Thomas

December 18th

I’ll get back to fiction in the new year. In the meantime, I’m quietly chronicling my experiment with a stock picking method I developed. Today, after four days of a very bad market, we had a good day.

Everything has become so complicated. It started as a simple idea, and although it took a while to check 300-350 stocks, it didn’t take too long. On weekends, I was eager to get back to it. Now, it’s a spiraling complexity, and in part, that’s because I’m trying to keep records and rest ideas and that takes a while.

Also, those first couple of weeks, the market was good, and that’s fun. I didn’t lose much in this experiment, but my regular investments took a beating these last four days. In part, that’s because I have the worst timing. Just awful. I’m looking forward to expanding this experiment and getting rid of everything else, but I’m hoping I can claw back a good bit of my losses in the meantime.

This experiment is about not losing much when times are tough and gaining big when times are good. That takes more than one up day, though, because most of the gains are made overnight, not during the regular session, and my picks can’t help us on the night they’re selected. We need the next night(s) to be good.

In those first days, I generated 4-8 picks and one always proved to be the hero stock. Last night, the system generated over 30 picks. I removed the (new idea) extended picks and removed others that hypothetically might have been weaker—but that’s not been proven. I kept all the data, though, so I review it tonight. Much of that night may be saved for the weekend. I’m bushed.

BUT THERE HAVE BEEN A BREAK-THROUGH OR TWO!

This morning I added an edit to yesterday’s page that I would split my purchases between mornings and the afternoon. The main point of this is focus more of the money on the overnight. Also, if the morning selection is huge, it’s much smaller that afternoon. I sold stocks an hour after opening and more around the 12:30, with the second one selling enough to generate enough free cash for the next day. I was then able to spend much more per stock in my purchases an hour before closing than I had that morning.

A hero stock doesn’t do me any good if I don’t have any money in it.

S&P 500: 0.79%

This Experiment / Method: 0.14%

I’ll do a minimal list tonight. Tomorrow’s a Quadruple Witching with the biggest volume in history. (Don’t ask. I had to Google it.) I want to use it as an excuse to not do anything, but—

SELL:

QURE

FUTU

AAPL

FDX

MRVL

AU

WPM

GOOG

PAAS

SNPS

NEM

HBM

HOLD:

LLY (and buy more)

NGD

BIDU

CRWV (large after-hours gain, may consider selling to preserve profit)

HOOD (and buy more)

PATH

IDR

I’m tempted to stop there. Forget the witching tomorrow; I’ve tried to convince myself not to buy on Fridays or Mondays. My first watch list (50 stocks) generates the most buys (other than the precious metal stocks). I’ll review that one list tonight.

BUY:

RKLB

LITE

CRWV

HOOD

LLY

GEV

ALAB

CRDO

AMZN

NVDA

AVGO

BABA

INOD

Buy 10*. Hold 7*. Sell 12.

*Those one both lists are only counted among the Holds.

NOTE: I marked JBL for special consideration because of promising additional data with which I was complicating my simple idea. It did nothing, and isn’t even a buy tonight. The data is there to review this weekend, but those were the perfect numbers if they meant anything. Clearly they don’t.

I’m glad.

See the bottom of the page for yesterday’s data if that interests you. It shouldn’t, but if it does, it’s there.

Reviewing Watch List 0: I probably wouldn’t have held onto WYFI, anyway, but it did well after hours. The others were losers. Nope the additional data means nothing.

Reviewing Watch List 3: I would have sold them all at a loss. They were well selected to be removed from the list, and I find that interesting. This is a potential for refining the original data. The new data is not relevant here.

I think things are pulling back toward that simple beginning, but it may not go there entirely.

If you want to subscribe to this section, you’ll have to visit the account page and toggle on INVESTING. This section replaces GOAL:10k. If you were subscribed to that section but don’t want this one, you’ll need to toggle it off.

— Thaddeus Thomas

December 17th

Today, after some promising signs overnight, we entered day four of the market’s fall. After good news from MU, tonight’s signs look promising once again.

Morning Edit: I think I misspoke about my buying timing, and additionally, I’ve decided to add a twist. The flub was if I said I’m buying at opening and selling red stocks an hour later. I’m buying 30 minutes after opening and selling red stocks 30 minutes later, which is an hour after opening. The twist is that I’ll start buying half in the morning and half before close, excluding the day prior to a closed market, on which I’ll just make the morning purchase. As one final note, this is the second day in which there have been no downward gaps to test my early morning buying theory.

S&P 500: -1.16%

This Experiment / Method: -0.57%

If elsewhere on the page I quote today’s results as -0.36%, that included uninvested funds in the account.

I’ve been trying to predict what to sell each day, but today I realized that may not be necessary. Pick a time. Pick a threshold, and everyday, at that time, sell everything below that threshold. No predictions necessary.

I’d considered a similar move before, but the method picked SMX that first full week of testing. It had a slightly downward trend before exploding upward midday, and I hated the idea of missing another pick like that.

Yesterday, I noted that I could buy stocks that had a between-market drop as soon as I have access and (on average) enjoy better gains. None of my buys had that drop today. I bought HOOD early because it had a clean upward trajectory. I don’t think the moved helped or hurt much. All other stocks I bought after opening, without dollar cost averaging.

That was a lot of stocks.

An hour later, I sold anything that was in the red. Eighteen stocks remains. At the end of the day, eight of those were in the red. I still have no hero stock this week. Early on, I thought it would be PATH, but it ended in the red.

Although I was experimenting with adding new data to make purchases, I spent the same amount on each stock.

Other than the percents, the numerical notations are for my reference only. They won’t mean anything to you.

Stocks Bought and Kept:

PASS (a holdover) +1.50%

PG 800 (additional shares purchased) 1.30%

NGD (a holdover) 1.21%

SIL (a holdover) 0.99%

AU ( a holdover / originally marked to sell) 0.61%

GLD 480 0.61%

WPM (a holdover) 0.55%

NEM 1000 0.28%

DOW 1000 -1 0.17%

HL 1000 +0 0.00%

COO 100 -0.05%

PATH 1000 + 1 -0.69%

LLY ( a holdover / originally marked to sell) -1.19%

FUTU ( a holdover / originally marked to sell) -1.88%

NFLX 70 -1.98%

BIDU 300 -2.25%

AAL 5100 -2 -2.31%

HOOD 300 -4.22%

Bought and Sold that Morning:

Stocks kept are in italics for comparison, placed according to their daily totals, in keeping with the sold stocks.

QURE 100 5.21% — all overnight gains. Would have lost money.

XOM 100 2.38% — would have made money

HL

CVX 500 1.89% — would have made money

PG

COO

NEM

DOW

GLD

NFLX

ET 7400 +1 0.18% — break even

BIDU

PATH

AEO 1200 -6 -1.61% — would have carried most of that loss

CVNA 40 -1.97% — avoided losses greater than 2%

S 1400 +0 -2.16% — would have carried most of that loss

RKLB 100 +11 -2.76% — would have carried most of that loss

LMND 100 -2.78% — avoided losses of approximate 3%

AAL

MU 100 -3.02% — would have carried that loss

HOOD

AI 2400 -8 -3.04% — would have carried that loss

TSLA 40 -4.62% — would have carried that loss

SMR 1700 -2 -8.12% — avoided most of that loss

Sold very early because the price broke my rules and it was down:

RILY $5.72 3900 +4 -17,48% — this is why I have a (rough) $15 limit

Conclusion: While I would have made money with two of the stocks I sold, selling this way was the right move and saved me a good deal of money. I’ll need to run a similar comparison on a good day. (Note: TSLA was barely in the red, and I considered keeping it. It ended with a 4.6% loss.)

I held 4 stocks that I had originally marked to sell. One made money. Two lost, and the fourth was sold after an hour.

Precious metals and oil did okay today, although oil’s early dip cut them from my portfolio.

Strategy:

Buy stocks that drop between markets as soon as I have access. Buy all others at open.

Continue to make and follow the sell list, but in addition, sell all losses after one hour.

NOTES:

I held stocks I had marked to sell because they were up so far that day. Sell all stocks the method marks for sell.

I was beating the market on good days because of the stocks I bought, but beating the market on a bad day is all about the stocks I sell. I can continue to experiment with the expanded buy list although today it cost me money.

Note: The Buy List was too long. Watch 0 and 3 are stocks removed from the list.

Buy:

AAPL 100 +26

CRDO 900 +52

CRWV 100 +28

*FUTU 300 +27

GOOG 100 +34

JBL 2000 +35

NBIS 200 +44

SNPS 200 +31

GE 480 +34

MRVL 100 +35

PYPL 100 +27

AMD 100 +34

WEED 100 +54

QURE 200 +24

ASTS 600 +14

CRM 600 +37

QBTS 299 +27

FLNC 100 +16

PSN 500 +30

SBUX 100 +29

FDX 100 +49

GS 120 +17

HBM 200 +38

IDR 100 +48

Sell:

PAAS

PG

NGD

SIL

AU

GLD

WPM

NEM

DOW

NFLX

—

Promising Holds:

COO 1700 +9

AAL 2000 -2

HOOD 1000 +170

Rule-breakers:

RITM $11.15 2000 +0

TLRY $12.88 100 +51

AI $14.05 1800 +3

Watch 0:

WYFI 1000 +3

COO 1700 +9

BAC 1000 +0

WULF 1500 +8

BCE 5200 +0

Watch 1:

APP 80 +87

AVGO 80 +25

FIX 40 +21

ADBE 80 +34

META 40 +40

STRL 40 +43

ETN 40 +18

NSC 40 +17

SPOT 80 +44

Watch 2:

ALAB 100 +176

CLS 100 +167

GEV 80 +501

HOOD 1000 +170

LITE 200 +375

MSFT 200 +168

MU 100 +1800

NVDA 1100 +148

PLTR 200 +111

TSM 280 +137

STX 100 +235

AMAT 200 +273

CVNA 40 +178

SNDK 2900 +892

TSLA 800 +194

WDC 200 +418

LULU 100 +814

BE 200 +103

Watch 3:

AMZN 100 +60

RMBS 100 +64

*BIDU 100 +65

RMBS 100 +64

ASML 120 +757/10

If you want to subscribe to this section, you’ll have to visit the account page and toggle on INVESTING. This section replaces GOAL:10k. If you were subscribed to that section but don’t want this one, you’ll need to toggle it off.

— Thaddeus Thomas

December 16th

Today, investors got their hands on data that reveals a slowing economy. Welcome day three of the downward trend.

Yesterday, I revamped my brand-new sales strategy. My stocks bought and retained loss less than 0.36% (-$50.26), but if you read yesterday’s chronicle, you’ll know that the one sell that gave me pause was AG. It went up 2.24%. The system was heavy loaded with healthcare stocks, and what was popular last night wasn’t today. FUTU was the best pick of the day at 0.93%. I could have used AG, and it’s easy enough to widen the net in an action that would have caught it yesterday.

HOOD did even better: 3.59%. It was on the sell list from Friday, and to catch it, the net would have need to be far too wide. It’s on the buy list for tomorrow, but I can’t tweak the system enough to avoid the sell in the first place.

The S&P ended at -0.24%, which was better than my results, even before we account for the portion of loss from the sold stocks—which I can’t calculate. I transferred in more funds and sold the non-method stock that didn’t belong in the account. The fine details are lost, but if I had held onto the sold stocks, I would have lost 1.04%.

I’ll widen the net a little, but the sell was still the right choice.

Today’s Buys (positive in bold):

F (Ford) price dropped between after hours and pre-market

FUTU (Futu Holdings ADR) price dropped

LLY (Eli Lilly) price rose significantly

PG (Procter & Gamble) price rose

BMY (Bristol Myers Squibb) price unchanged

NTRA (Natera) price rose

GLD (SPDR Gold Shares) price dropped significantly

SIL (Global X Silver Miners ETF) price dropped significantly

TIGO (Millicom International) price rose

That list is based on me buying at 10am. The day as a whole looks like this:

F (Ford) price dropped between after hours and pre-market

FUTU (Futu Holdings ADR) price dropped

LLY (Eli Lilly) price rose significantly

PG (Procter & Gamble) price rose

BMY (Bristol Myers Squibb) price unchanged

NTRA (Natera) price rose

GLD (SPDR Gold Shares) price dropped significantly

SIL (Global X Silver Miners ETF) price dropped significantly

TIGO (Millicom International) price rose

I gain access to trading at 7am. This suggests a strategy where I buy stocks that drop as soon as I have access. Stocks that rise, I wait until 30 minutes after the opening of normal trading. (10am)

(I didn’t highlight Ford because I wasn’t going to catch that slight gain no matter what. In fact, although it dropped, it shot up by 7am, and buying it then would have increased my losses.)

All of these results may be the result of trading on a down day and may not be typical. However, I will test buying at 7am stocks that open the pre-market down and stay down until then.

Method -0.36%, not including sold stocks; S&P -0.24%

My Buys and Sells for Wednesday, 12/17/2025.

Buys: (I can’t explain the number notations. They’re something I want to track.)

PG 800

GLD 480

HOOD 300

MU 100

BIDU 300

CVX 500

NFLX 70

CVNA 40

TSLA 40

XOM 100

COO 100

QURE 100

LMND 100

NEM 1000

Gave me pause; and I’ll add:

RKLB 100 +11

Also: (Perhaps at a lower level. Experimental.)

DOW 1000 -1

PATH 1000 +1

AAL 5100 -2

HL 1000 +0

SMR 1700 -2

AEO 1200 -6

AI 2400 -8

ET 7400 +1

RILY $5.72 3900 +4

S 1400 +0

Sells:

LLY

NGD 2100 -13

TIGO

NTRA

AU

SIL

FUTU

RTX

F gave me pause; I’ll hold onto it.

If you want to subscribe to this section, you’ll have to visit the account page and toggle on INVESTING. This section replaces GOAL:10k. If you were subscribed to that section but don’t want this one, you’ll need to toggle it off.

— Thaddeus Thomas

December 15th

I’ve had good results for 2.5 weeks before, but that might have been chance. Today was the first open market day while journaling, and it didn’t go well.

Today continued Friday’s dramatic drop in the market as investors unleashed their fears that AI profits will be delayed more than promised.

My stocks in the method lost a total of $681.28, today, or -1.6%. The S&P is down 0.16%, and no, that’s not a great start.

There are a few reasons for this that are actionable. First, I’d determined which stocks to sell using (for the first time) the method’s data itself rather than just a set time frame. Unfortunately, I thought the market would be rebounding today. The method didn’t tell me that; it was my assumption, and based on that assumption, I made the choice to sell at the end of the day. What that did was cause me to lose more. I will sell early from now on.

Second, my big gainers were having big sell offs, so I lost big. Hopefully, a refined selling process can avoid this in the future.

Third, Mondays are a problem that I don’t know how to fix. The data I use tracks market psychology and temperaments have a chance to cool and minds a chance to change after the market’s been closed for two days. I will track the method’s picks for Mondays and will continue to sell on Mondays, but I will probably stop buying unless the data proves that I shouldn’t be all Garfield (or Bob Geldoff) about Mondays.

Method -1.6%; S&P -0.16%

Wednesday stocks: -4.9%

Thursday: 0.26%

Friday: 0.34%

Monday: -3.28%

I only thought to add the daily totals the next morning, by which time Tuesday had been replaced. The numbers above reflect how stocks on each particular day of purchase fared today. Tuesday and Wednesday were both hurt by losses of gains made in Rocket Lab. I discuss the issues with Monday above.

My Buys and Sells for Tuesday, 12/16/2025.

Buys:

F (Ford) price dropped between after hours and pre-market

FUTU (Futu Holdings ADR) price dropped

LLY (Eli Lilly) price rose significantly

PG (Procter & Gamble) price rose

BMY (Bristol Myers Squibb) price unchanged

NTRA (Natera) price rose

GLD (SPDR Gold Shares) price dropped significantly

SIL (Global X Silver Miners ETF) price dropped significantly

TIGO (Millicom International) price rose

I’ll purchase all the buy stock, regardless of the price changes noted, but I include the notes in case they prove meaningful to the data. So far, the evidence suggests otherwise.

Sells:

LITE (Lumentum Holdings)

NEM (Newmont)

RIVN (Rivian Automotive)

BRKB (Berkshire Hathaway)

ANET (Arista Networks)

AG (First Magestic Silver)

CSCO (Cisco Systems)

TMUS (T Mobile US)

NKE (Nike)

WAB (Westinghouse Air Brakes Technologies)

GS (Goldman Sachs)

FDX (Fedex)

HD (Home Depot)

CNC (Centene)

AAPL (Apple)

AXON (Axon Enterprise)

MU (Micron Technology)

SMR (Nuscale Power)

Notes: There are more buys than I expected, and I don’t know if that bodes well for tomorrow or simply means that I’ve improved the quality of my watch lists. My experience so far has been that the better the day, the more stocks are picked up by my method. (Eventually, that becomes a problem.) If this isn’t entirely reflecting a better stock selection to choose from, it may signal a psychologically positive shift in the mark.

There are a large number of sells because a) I still own a large number of stocks from the previous week, and b) I’ve tightened the requirement for a stock to stay. Even so, I think the only stock that gave me pause was AG (First Majestic Silver).

Tuesday edit: A glance at some of the sell stocks show significant price drops between overnight and pre-market. With a selling system in price last week, most or all of these continued losses might have been avoided. If so, I hope to see a positive impact on gains starting Wednesday.

My plan for Tuesday is to sell stocks late in the pre-market. I’ll move buying from 9:30am to 10am. When I was initially testing the data on which I’m making my purchases, I was buying and selling the same day. Fighting the early volatility often improved my margins because stocks were rising. I’m now holding stocks overnight (at the very least) and with this change will test avoiding the early volatility.

If you want to subscribe to this section, you’ll have to visit the account page and toggle on INVESTING. This section replaces GOAL:10k. If you were subscribed to that section but don’t want this one, you’ll need to toggle it off.

— Thaddeus Thomas

December 14th

This is still new so I’m doing this quietly.

Every night I can, I’ll post what I’ll buy and sell the next day. This is a short-hold strategy with a constantly rotating portfolio.

I currently still have long-term holds.** This experiment only makes up a portion of my total investment, and I will only share actions taken within the experiment. Unfortunately, I will not be explaining how I make my picks. The purpose of this chronicle is to create a record of its returns.

My plans for Monday 12/14/2025

Buy: MU, HD, AXON, and SMR

Sell: RKLB, STX, LITE, ANET, MRVL, BRKB, PG, COST, AAPL, MSFT, DBRG, NFLX, GOOG, FUTU, BMNR, HOOD, RTX, WAB, GLD, CSCO, APP, WDC,

Hold: IRVN, LLY, HD*, TMUS, SIL, PAAS, NEM, CNC, NKE, WPM, GS, AU, AG

*HD has been on the buy list for three days now.

None of this is a recommendation, but even if this ever comes to point that you want to follow what I’m doing, sell and hold only applies to shares bought under this method. I don’t intend to continue listing what I’ll hold, but with this first post, it establishes what I currently own.

Starting tomorrow, I’ll share my daily ROI and how that compares to the S&P.

Everything I’m doing is subject to change as I gather more data from the experiment and refine my method.

If you want to subscribe to this section, you’ll have to visit the account page and toggle it on. This section replaces GOAL:10k. If you were subscribed to that section but don’t want this one, you’ll need to toggle it off.

— Thaddeus Thomas

** It’s not relevant, but for my long-term holds, I subscribe to Leaderboard by Investors Business Daily. I became interested in IBD after reading How to Make Money in Stocks by William J. O’Neil, and I appreciate that Leaderboard doesn’t consume my time with useless information. They offer a model portfolio, and I follow it. As for results, I haven’t been with them long enough to say, and I mention this only to answer the question about what I do for longer-term investing. They’re not really long-term investors, however, not in the sense of holding investments over a year to avoid short-term gains and the related taxes. (I have not been paid nor asked to say any of this.)