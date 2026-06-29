The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

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Jenean McBrearty's avatar
Jenean McBrearty
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Another great, brief explanation of what it takes to keep the reader reading! However, I do think it's different for movies, which must keep the watcher watching. I'm in the process of re-watching the British police procedural/detective series Morse ---having seen all 33 episodes "cold." After researching John Thaw and Kevin Whatley, and having seen the how-it-came-to-be (it's from a series of books by Colin Dexter) and interviews with Whatley post-mortem of Thaw's death, I'm now watching it for analytical purposes. The Morse series is not like The Sweeny, a 70's era Thaw vehicle that includes "action" sequences a-la Streets of San Francisco and Mod Squad, and most Americans probably now couldn't stay engaged for the 2-hour! format.

I think it must be said the RULES of writing or film making depends both on the form of story delivery and on the audience. Morse is beautifully introduced by romantic scenes of English life and scenery before the crime takes place. It works for me because I happen to love scenes of English history. Show London now, and I'll vomit because it no longer reflects that kind of historical beauty. I digress.

"Hooks" will vary according to genre. There are those who don't like Hitchcock films or or action films or literary writing because of their hooks alone. One person's hook is another's hokum. The problem is, as I see it, is that the reader and the watcher can not only make accurate prediction,

s/he can recite the dialog before the words are spoken. Prediction has become predictability.

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