The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

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Thaddeus Thomas
21h

This is now an expanded version of chapter one.

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Janine Eaby's avatar
Janine Eaby
1d

"Said" as a dialogue tag is better than trying to be fancy. "Said" becomes invisible to the reader, fancy words are distracting. (I recently read a book, finding myself distracted by "queried" instead of "asked".) Simpler is usually better.

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