The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

The Literary Salon with Thaddeus Thomas

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Janine Eaby's avatar
Janine Eaby
7d

I think each writer's pet peeve is the thing they try to edit out of their own work. For Stephen King, that's adverbs (he quite famously hates them). For me, it's excessive character filtering. I find it lazy and distracting to read:

She looked out the window. She saw the clouds gathering in a threatening gray mass. She smelled moisture on the wind.

That reads better as:

Outside the window the clouds were gathering in a threatening gray mass. The wind kicked up, heavy with moisture, soon to change to her favorite smell: petrichor.

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Lee Kemter's avatar
Lee Kemter
Apr 13

I appreciate your intuitive approach to writing and the willingness to consider what fells more natural to the writer and helpful to the reader. Please share your findings of applying subjective writing. Thank you for another thought-provoking post.

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