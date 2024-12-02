Cornelius Mathews, The Motley Book: A Series of Tales and Sketches.(United States: J. & H.G. Langley, 1838)

Herman Melville, Moby-Dick; or, The Whale (New York: Harper & Brothers, 1851)

Kraken in a Coffee Cup

Chapters 10-12

Now’s a good time to subscribe.

Chapter Ten

I am a man cut away from the stake, saved from the fire which first wastes all the limbs and …