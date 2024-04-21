Digging Deeper: Analysis: Versions of "The Sisters"
The Homestead version has been called more akin to Romanticism than the final version’s Modernism. My first clue of why that might be is in the first line and repeated thereafter: Providence.
A “Digging Deeper” Episode of Deeper Stories
A reference:
Joyce's "The Sisters": A Development
Florence L. Walzl
James Joyce Quarterly, Vol. 50, No. 1/2, JJQ 50 YEARS: JAMES JOYCE QUARTERLY UNIVERSITY OF TULSA 1963–2013 (Fall 2012-Winter 2013), pp. 73-117 (45 pages)
Joyce's correspondence verifies that he kept changing "The Sisters"
as his co…