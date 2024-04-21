A “Digging Deeper” Episode of Deeper Stories

A reference:

Joyce's "The Sisters": A Development

Florence L. Walzl

James Joyce Quarterly, Vol. 50, No. 1/2, JJQ 50 YEARS: JAMES JOYCE QUARTERLY UNIVERSITY OF TULSA 1963–2013 (Fall 2012-Winter 2013), pp. 73-117 (45 pages)

Read it at JSTOR